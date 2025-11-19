Breaking: Shubman Gill Set To Miss 2nd Test Vs South Africa, This Star To Lead In Guwahati: Report

India Test captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the second Test against South Africa, scheduled to begin on November 22 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. With Gill unavailable, Rishabh Pant, who is the designated vice captain, will lead India in the crucial match of the Freedom Trophy 2025.

Gill had earlier suffered a neck injury during India’s first innings in Kolkata. He left the field after facing only three balls and was taken to a hospital for immediate evaluation. He did not return to bat and was ruled out for the rest of the match.

Sources indicate further doubts over Gill’s ODI availability

According to sources Gill is also doubtful for the ODI series that follows the Tests, as the team management does not want to risk aggravating his condition ahead of a packed international calendar. According to these sources, Gill may be rested from the ODIs purely as a precaution so that he can return fully fit for India’s future assignments.

If Gill does not take the field in Guwahati, Rishabh Pant will continue to lead the side as India looks to avoid a series defeat. India lost the opening Test in Kolkata by 30 runs after being bowled out for 93 while chasing a target of 124.

What happened during the injury

Gill was taken to the hospital after the close of play on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test. He had walked off clutching the back of his neck after what appeared to be a whiplash movement while slog sweeping Simon Harmer for four. Although he initially retired hurt after facing just three balls, matters escalated later in the evening when he was stretchered off with a cervical collar supporting his neck.

He was discharged later and returned to the team hotel, where the initial medical updates were positive.

BCCI provides the latest update

On Wednesday, the BCCI confirmed that Gill would travel with the squad to Guwahati and that a final call on his availability would be made closer to the start of the match.

The BCCI stated, “Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day.”

The statement further added, “Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly.”

Gill was also spotted wearing a neck brace at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday morning, with noticeable restrictions in movement around the injured region.

India’s upcoming fixtures

India’s ODI series against South Africa is set to begin on November 30 in Ranchi. Raipur will host the second match on December 3, followed by the third ODI in Vizag on December 6. The tour will then move into a T20I series from December 9 to December 19.

Nitish Kumar Reddy joins the squad

Fast bowling all rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has already joined the Indian team in Kolkata ahead of the second Test. If Gill is unavailable for the match in Guwahati, there is a realistic chance that Nitish could be considered for inclusion in the playing eleven.