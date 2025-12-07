Advertisement
Smriti Mandhana Has Officially Cancelled Her Wedding

Smriti Mandhana has officially called off her wedding. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 01:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Star Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has finally broken her silence on the rumours surrounding her personal life. She has reportedly called off her wedding plans following allegations linking her fiancé to cheating rumours with Palash Muchhal. The batter has chosen to prioritise her career and peace of mind as the situation continues to draw public attention.

Smriti Mandhana Wrote On Instagram 

Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off.

I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.

I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be.

Thank you for all your support. It’s time to move forward.

Palash Muchhal's Reaction On Instagram 

I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship.
It’s been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It’s the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand.

While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences.

My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content.

Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time.

About the Author
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

