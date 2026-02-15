Suryakumar Yadav to continue 'No Handshake' policy with Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha at T20 WC 2026 clash in Colombo: Report

As India and Pakistan prepare to face off today in their highly anticipated T20 World Cup group match, the focus has shifted from the pitch to a matter of protocol. According to The Indian Express, the Indian cricket team will not be shaking hands with Pakistani players, maintaining a contentious stance that has persisted since last year.

The Origins of the Standoff

The decision to skip the formal handshake tradition is a continuation of the status quo established during the Asia Cup last year. This protocol was initiated following "Operation Sindoor," as hostilities between the neighboring nations since May 2025 have shown no signs of easing. This diplomatic friction has bled directly into the sport, leading to a breakdown in standard on-field pleasantries.

Internal sources suggest that captain Suryakumar Yadav is unlikely to extend his hand to his Pakistani counterpart, Salman Ali Agha, at the toss. This follows a bizarre incident in the previous Asia Cup final where the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman and Pakistan’s interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi. Reports indicate the Indian team is still awaiting that trophy after Naqvi took it with him following the ceremony.

Pre-Match Suspense and Board Conflicts

Both captains have been questioned extensively regarding the potential for a thaw in relations. When asked if the handshake would return in Colombo, Suryakumar Yadav maintained a playful but firm silence. “Wait for 24 hours. Eat well, sleep well, we will see tomorrow,” he quipped. Salman Ali Agha echoed this sentiment, stating simply, “We will see it tomorrow.”

The backdrop to this match has been further complicated by administrative threats. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initially threatened to boycott the World Cup following the replacement of Bangladesh by Scotland, alleging that the Indian cricket board was bullying smaller nations. Although Pakistan eventually backtracked on the boycott last week, the relationship between the two boards remains at an all-time low.

Critique from Within

The decision to withhold handshakes has not been without its critics. Former Indian batsman and current commentator Sanjay Manjrekar took to social media to voice his disapproval, labeling the move as counterproductive to the image of the country.

“This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started. It’s unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don’t play at all,” Manjrekar posted on the social media platform X.

Tactical Undercurrents

Despite the diplomatic freeze, both teams are arriving in peak form. While India enters as favorites with a confirmed return for Abhishek Sharma, the "handshake snub" serves as a reminder of the immense political weight carried by every delivery in this rivalry. As the world watches the R. Premadasa Stadium today, the first indication of the match's temperament will be seen not with the first ball, but at the toss when the captains meet.