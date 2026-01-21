ICC ODI Rankings: Daryl Mitchell Dethrones Virat Kohli After Heroics Against India; Check Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma's Position; Check Full Rankings
Daryl Mitchell climbs to the top of the ICC ODI rankings after stellar performances against India, overtaking Virat Kohli. Check where Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and other top players stand.
In a historic shift for international cricket, New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell has ascended to the pinnacle of the ICC ODI Batting Rankings. Following a masterclass performance during the Blackcaps’ landmark series victory on Indian soil, Mitchell’s tally of 845 points was enough to dethrone the legendary Virat Kohli.
While Kohli remains a formidable force in second place with 795 points, the updated standings reflect a significant shake-up among the world's elite. Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran has climbed to a career-high third, narrowly leading Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Despite losing the top spot, India maintains a stranglehold on the top ten, with Shubman Gill and KL Rahul continuing to feature prominently.
This reshuffle underscores a period of intense competition as Mitchell becomes the standard-bearer for a resurgent New Zealand side, ending Kohli’s latest reign at the top.
After India’s 1-2 series loss against New Zealand, Kohli, who had returned to No. 1 just last week thanks to a series of big scores, has been replaced by Mitchell. The Kiwi batter played a pivotal role in New Zealand’s maiden ODI series victory on Indian soil in 37 years. Although Kohli’s rating actually increased by 10 points, Mitchell surged past him after his stellar performances, moving from 784 to 845 rating points and creating a clear lead at the top.
Mitchell was named Player of the Series in New Zealand’s landmark triumph, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 352 runs from three innings at an astonishing average of 176, including two centuries and a fifty.
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma also saw a drop in the rankings after a disappointing outing in the series. The Indian opener managed just 61 runs in three innings, failing to convert his starts into big scores.
Updated ICC ODI Rankings for Batters
Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) — 845 points
Virat Kohli (India) — 795 points
Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) — 764 points
Rohit Sharma (India) — 757 points
Shubman Gill (India) — 723 points
Babar Azam (Pakistan) — 722 points
Harry Tector (Ireland) — 708 points
Shai Hope (West Indies) — 701 points
Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka) — 690 points
KL Rahul (India) — 670 points
Shreyas Iyer (India) — 656 points
Travis Head (Australia) — 653 points
Quinton de Kock (South Africa) — 646 points
Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) — 639 points
Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) — 638 points
Rankings In A Nutshell
