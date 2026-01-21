In a historic shift for international cricket, New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell has ascended to the pinnacle of the ICC ODI Batting Rankings. Following a masterclass performance during the Blackcaps’ landmark series victory on Indian soil, Mitchell’s tally of 845 points was enough to dethrone the legendary Virat Kohli.

While Kohli remains a formidable force in second place with 795 points, the updated standings reflect a significant shake-up among the world's elite. Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran has climbed to a career-high third, narrowly leading Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Despite losing the top spot, India maintains a stranglehold on the top ten, with Shubman Gill and KL Rahul continuing to feature prominently.

This reshuffle underscores a period of intense competition as Mitchell becomes the standard-bearer for a resurgent New Zealand side, ending Kohli’s latest reign at the top.

After India’s 1-2 series loss against New Zealand, Kohli, who had returned to No. 1 just last week thanks to a series of big scores, has been replaced by Mitchell. The Kiwi batter played a pivotal role in New Zealand’s maiden ODI series victory on Indian soil in 37 years. Although Kohli’s rating actually increased by 10 points, Mitchell surged past him after his stellar performances, moving from 784 to 845 rating points and creating a clear lead at the top.

Mitchell was named Player of the Series in New Zealand’s landmark triumph, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 352 runs from three innings at an astonishing average of 176, including two centuries and a fifty.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma also saw a drop in the rankings after a disappointing outing in the series. The Indian opener managed just 61 runs in three innings, failing to convert his starts into big scores.

Updated ICC ODI Rankings for Batters

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) — 845 points

Virat Kohli (India) — 795 points

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) — 764 points

Rohit Sharma (India) — 757 points

Shubman Gill (India) — 723 points

Babar Azam (Pakistan) — 722 points

Harry Tector (Ireland) — 708 points

Shai Hope (West Indies) — 701 points

Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka) — 690 points

KL Rahul (India) — 670 points

Shreyas Iyer (India) — 656 points

Travis Head (Australia) — 653 points

Quinton de Kock (South Africa) — 646 points

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) — 639 points

Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) — 638 points

Rankings In A Nutshell

The current cricket landscape reveals a highly competitive points table, with Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand leading the pack at 845 points. Indian players dominate the top tier, as Virat Kohli holds second place with 795 points, followed closely by Rohit Sharma (757) and Shubman Gill (723). Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran impressively rounds out the top three with 764 points. The list showcases global diversity, featuring Babar Azam, Harry Tector, and Shai Hope all surpassing the 700-point mark. Further down, the rankings remain tight among stalwarts like Charith Asalanka, KL Rahul, and Australian star Travis Head.