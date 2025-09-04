Breaking : Veteran Leg Spinner Amit Mishra Retires From Cricket, 174 IPL Wickets, 3 Hat-tricks And A Spin Mastery Legacy

Veteran Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra has brought down the curtain on an illustrious career spanning over 25 years, announcing his retirement from professional cricket. Mishra represented India across all three formats, making appearances in 22 Tests, 36 One Day Internationals, and 10 T20 Internationals. He finished with 76 wickets in Tests, 64 in ODIs, and 16 in T20Is, earning a reputation for his sharp variations and unwavering control.

Confirming his decision on Thursday, Mishra explained that a combination of recurring injuries and his desire to allow the next generation of cricketers a chance on the big stage guided the timing of his exit. “These 25 years of my life in cricket have been nothing short of memorable. I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, the administration, Haryana cricket association, the support staff, my colleagues, and to my family members who were with me all this while,” he said as quoted by IANS.

Acknowledging those who stood by him throughout, he added, “I would like to thank the fans whose love and support whenever and wherever I played made the journey memorable. Cricket has given me countless memories and invaluable learnings, and each moment on the ground has been a memory I’ll treasure for life.”

Legacy

Mishra made his international debut in 2003 during an ODI tri-series in Bangladesh but had to wait until 2008 for his Test debut against Australia in Mohali, where he marked the occasion with a memorable five-wicket haul. Over the years, he produced several high points in India’s colors, including the 2013 ODI series in Zimbabwe where he claimed 18 wickets in five matches equalling Javagal Srinath’s world record for most wickets in a bilateral series. He was also a key figure in India’s campaign at the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, picking up 10 wickets at an average of 14.70 and an economy of 6.68, helping the team reach the final.

Although his last international appearance came in 2017, Mishra continued playing domestic cricket for Haryana and remained a fixture in the IPL until 2024. His final professional outing came for Lucknow Super Giants against Rajasthan Royals, where he returned figures of 1 for 20.

IPL Mastery

In franchise cricket, Mishra leaves an unforgettable legacy. With 174 wickets in 162 matches, he finishes as the IPL’s seventh-highest wicket-taker, boasting an average of 23.82 and an economy of 7.37. He is also the only bowler in IPL history to claim three hat-tricks, remarkably achieved for three different teams Delhi Daredevils (2008), Kings XI Punjab (2011), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013). Beyond the IPL, Mishra had a distinguished domestic career with Haryana, consistently serving as one of their leading match-winners.

Looking ahead, Mishra has no plans to step away from the game altogether. He revealed aspirations to shift toward coaching, commentary, and mentoring young players. He also intends to engage frequently with fans through social media and YouTube.