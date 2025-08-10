Speculation over the ODI futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is once again dominating the cricketing chatter. Yet, according to key voices inside the Indian cricket board, there’s no urgency to make a definitive decision on the two stalwarts right now. With the Bangladesh ODI series in August cancelled, India’s next 50-over assignment will take place in Australia, from October 19 to 25.

In a sport where narratives often shape discussions, the current talking point is whether these two icons who between them have amassed 83 ODI hundreds and over 25,000 runs can keep going until the October 2027 ODI World Cup, when they will be 39 and 40 years old.

A senior BCCI insider, speaking to PTI on the condition of anonymity, explained:

“Obviously, if they (Rohit and Kohli) have something in mind, they would tell the BCCI brass like they did before the England Test tour. But from an Indian team’s perspective, the next big assignment is the T20 World Cup in February and preparations before that. The immediate focus will be on sending the best team for the Asia Cup T20 tournament, hoping all players are fit and available.”

The source stressed that the BCCI prefers measured decision-making never rushing into sensitive calls, especially those involving players with massive public followings. Fan sentiment, he said, would always weigh into the equation.

Both men last represented India in the Champions Trophy in Dubai. In that tournament, Kohli struck a match-winning century against Pakistan in the group stage, while Rohit produced a composed half-century in the final’s successful chase. But ever since the end of the IPL, neither has played competitive cricket. Kohli, now residing in London, recently shared an Instagram story from an indoor nets session, an early sign that his training is underway. Rohit, who spent time in the UK after the IPL, has returned to Mumbai and is expected to resume his practice shortly.

Media Reports

There have been media whispers about the BCCI organising a farewell match in Sydney on October 25 for the duo. However, the board source dismissed this: at present, there have been no official discussions regarding such a send-off. When it comes to domestic cricket, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s national one-day championship, begins December 24, 2025. Before that, India will host South Africa for three ODIs starting November 30.

The official explained:

“Even if they play Vijay Hazare, before that there would already be six ODIs that will be played. In between the Australia ODIs and the South Africa ODIs, there is an India A series against South Africa A where three List A games (50 overs) will be held at Rajkot on November 13, 16 and 19 respectively.”

He further added:

“Now, will the duo want to play those three A games, or possibly two, before the South Africa series is the question. Even more important is whether Ajit Agarkar and his colleagues would want that.”

The Vijay Hazare Trophy will also overlap with another international commitment a three-match ODI series against New Zealand slated for January 11, 14, and 18.

“So even if they play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, it can’t be for more than two to three games,” the source concluded