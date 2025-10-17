Breaking : When Will 'Trophy Chor' Mohsin Naqvi Return India Their Asia Cup 2025 Trophy? - Revealed

India won the Asia Cup after defeating Pakistan but has yet to receive the trophy, which has become a subject of controversy. Different accounts have emerged, including an inaccurate claim suggesting that Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi took the trophy to Pakistan, demanding that the Indian team accept it from him personally. However, the truth appears slightly different, although Naqvi's insistence on the trophy being accepted from him is genuine. According to Cricbuzz’s report on September 29, the trophy - refused by the Indian team at the Dubai International Stadium when Naqvi tried to present it is currently locked inside the ACC office in Dubai.

ALSO READ - Meet Mohsin Naqvi : ACC Chief That Ran Away With India's Asia Cup 2025 Trophy, Close To Asim Munir, PCB Supremo, Media Mogul; Know Life Story

Naqvi Instructions

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Cricbuzz also reported that Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has reportedly instructed ACC staff not to move the trophy from their Dubai office without his authorization. This office is located within the ICC Academy complex and is staffed by only two employees.

The main issue is how to resolve this deadlock. During the ACC Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Dubai on September 30, it was decided that the five Test-playing nations under the ACC -India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan would discuss and reach a resolution regarding the trophy in an upcoming meeting scheduled for early next month, in alignment with the ICC’s quarterly meeting in Dubai.

However, complications may arise if Naqvi does not attend this meeting. His attendance is uncertain; he previously skipped the ICC Annual Conference in July, and ACC insiders believe he might send a representative instead of attending himself at the November 4 to 7 meeting.

BCCI actions

If Naqvi remains absent or uncooperative, the impasse may continue, and the trophy might remain stored unused in the ACC office unless members of the council come to a sensible agreement. The way forward will also depend largely on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The BCCI is not without options and may take necessary actions to ensure that the Indian team receives the trophy it rightfully won by beating Pakistan.

When contacted, BCCI officials said there is enough time before the meeting and that the board will decide its next steps when appropriate. Meanwhile, a PCB spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.