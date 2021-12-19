हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Breaking: Yash Dhull named captain as BCCI announce India squad for ICC U-19 World Cup - Check full squad

Breaking: Yash Dhull named captain as BCCI announce India squad for ICC U-19 World Cup - Check full squad
(Source: Twitter)

BCCI announced the Indian U-19 side on Sunday (December 19) for ICC U-19 World Cup scheduled to take place in West Indies from January 14 to February 5 in 2022. 

Yash Dhull has been named the captain of the team while SK Rasheed will be the vice-captain of the team.

"The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup to be played in the West Indies from 14th January to 5th February 2022 across four host countries. The 14th edition of the tournament will see 16 teams competing for the trophy in 48 matches," read the press release from BCCI. 

India are the most successful team having won four titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. India have also been runner-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2020 in New Zealand.

India’s squad is as below:

Yash Dhull (Captain), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vice-captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana (WK), Aaradhya Yadav (WK), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan

