/Brendan Taylor breaks Andy Flower’s record to become Zimbabwe’s highest ODI run-scorer

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor created history on Saturday, October 17, by becoming his country's highest-run scorer in One-Day International (ODIs), surpassing the long-standing record held by Andy Flower.
The 40-year-old wicketkeeper-batter achieved the milestone during Zimbabwe's opening match of the ODI tri-series against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Batting at No. 4, Taylor scored 81 runs off 101 deliveries, including 10 boundaries, helping Zimbabwe recover from an early collapse and post 271/8 in 50 overs.
Taylor needed 31 runs to overtake Flower’s tally of 6,786 ODI runs. He reached the landmark in the 16th over, bowled by Mosaddek Hossain, to establish himself as Zimbabwe’s all-time leading run-scorer in the format.
Taylor has now scored 6,837 runs in 211 ODI matches, having made his international debut in the format in 2004. His record includes 11 centuries and 40 half-centuries, with a highest score of 145 not out.
Flower, who represented Zimbabwe in ODIs between 1992 and 2003, finished his career with 6,786 runs in 213 matches. Taylor’s achievement places him at the top of the country’s all-time ODI run-scoring list.
Most ODI runs for Zimbabwe
- Brendan Taylor - 6,837 runs in 211 matches
- Andy Flower - 6,786 runs in 213 matches
- Grant Flower - 6,571 runs in 221 matches
- Hamilton Masakadza - 5,658 runs in 209 matches
- Sean Williams - 5,217 runs in 164 matches
- Alistair Campbell - 5,185 runs in 188 matches
Zimbabwe found themselves in trouble early in their innings after losing three wickets for just 24 runs. However, Taylor and Craig Ervine combined to rebuild the innings with a crucial 150-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
Ervine led Zimbabwe’s scoring with 93 off 106 deliveries, including nine fours, while Taylor contributed 81 off 101 balls. Their partnership helped the team recover from the early setbacks and reach a competitive total.
For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed was among the leading performers with the ball, claiming three wickets for 44 runs. Shoriful Islam picked up two wickets for 47 runs.
Taylor reversed his retirement decision in 2025 to represent Zimbabwe again, bringing his experience back to the national side across formats. His return has added depth to the team, with the veteran continuing to contribute with the bat.
The ongoing ODI tri-series features Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Zimbabwe are scheduled to face Afghanistan in their next match on Monday, October 19, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
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