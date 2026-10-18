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Brendan Taylor breaks Andy Flower’s record to become Zimbabwe’s highest ODI run-scorer

Brendan Taylor surpassed Andy Flower to become Zimbabwe’s highest run-scorer in ODIs, reaching 6,837 runs with his 81-run knock against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi. The 40-year-old’s crucial partnership with Craig Ervine, who scored 93, helped Zimbabwe recover from 24/3 and post 271/8 in the opening match of the ODI tri-series.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 11:52 AM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 11:52 AM IST
Brendan Taylor breaks Andy Flower’s record to become Zimbabwe’s highest ODI run-scorer
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Brendan Taylor breaks Andy Flower’s record to become Zimbabwe’s highest ODI run-scorer
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