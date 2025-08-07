Brendan Taylor Makes Emotional Return After 3.5-Year Ban As Zimbabwe Take On New Zealand In Second Test

Zim vs NZ 2nd Test: Brendan Taylor has made an inspiring return to the Zimbabwe national team as they take on New Zealand in the second Test of the two-match series at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Taylor, who last played international cricket in 2021 and served a three-and-a-half-year ban, is one of two changes in the Zimbabwe squad after their defeat in the opening Test.

Taylor Returns After Ban, Replaces Curran at the Top

Taylor, Zimbabwe’s fourth all-time leading run-scorer in Test cricket, replaces Ben Curran at the top of the order and opens alongside Brian Bennett. Reflecting on his return, Taylor shared his emotional journey through sanction, personal struggle, and redemption.

“There were multiple days of trauma… It was incredibly difficult,” said Taylor. “Three years ago, I couldn’t get out of bed, and now I am here doing what I love: representing Zimbabwe.”

Taylor thanked his family and key members of Zimbabwe Cricket, notably the chairman, for their support during his lowest phase. He described the moment as feeling like a debut once again.

Gwandu Replaces Nyamhuri, Zimbabwe Bat First

The second change in the Zimbabwe XI sees Trevor Gwandu come in for Newman Nyamhuri. Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and elected to bat, expressing confidence in the conditions.

“This wicket looks a lot better. Not much grass here, so I expect it to play better,” Ervine said.

New Zealand Without Skipper Latham for Series

New Zealand, who lead the series 1-0 after their nine-wicket win in the first Test, continue without their injured captain Tom Latham. Mitchell Santner continues to lead the side in his absence. Zakary Foulkes comes in for the injured Nathan Smith in the only change to their playing XI.

NZ vs ZIM 2nd Test: Playing XIs

Zimbabwe XI: Brian Bennett, Brendan Taylor, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (C), Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (WK), Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu.

New Zealand XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Mitchell Santner (C), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher, Jacob Duffy.