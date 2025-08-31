Advertisement
BRENDAN TAYLOR

Brendan Taylor Returns Strong, Joins Elite Zimbabwe Run-Makers’ Club

Zimbabwe veteran batter Brendan Taylor etched his name in history on Sunday, becoming only the third Zimbabwean cricketer to cross 10,000 international runs.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 09:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Brendan Taylor Returns Strong, Joins Elite Zimbabwe Run-Makers' Club

Zimbabwe veteran batter Brendan Taylor etched his name in history on Sunday, becoming only the third Zimbabwean cricketer to cross 10,000 international runs. The milestone came during the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Harare, marking a significant achievement for the nation’s cricketing legacy.

Taylor, who had fallen for a duck in the first ODI, brought up the landmark with a fighting 20 off 37 balls, though without hitting a boundary or six. With this, his tally now stands at 10,009 runs in 287 matches and 320 innings, averaging 33.92, including 17 centuries and 57 half-centuries, with a best of 171.

He now joins Zimbabwe legends Andy Flower (11,580 runs) and Grant Flower (10,028 runs) in the elite 10,000-run club.

Taylor’s Career Across Formats

Tests: 2,371 runs in 35 matches at an average of 35.92, with 6 centuries and 12 fifties. He is Zimbabwe’s fourth-highest run-scorer in the format.

ODIs: 6,704 runs in 220 matches, averaging 35.28 with 11 centuries and 39 fifties, making him the second-highest run-getter for Zimbabwe.

T20Is: 934 runs in 45 games, including 5 fifties, with a best of 75*.

Return After Suspension

Taylor’s milestone is even more special given his recent return to international cricket. He became eligible for selection after serving a three-and-a-half-year ICC suspension for breaching both the Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping Codes. Since then, he has undergone rehabilitation and worked hard to restore trust and accountability.

In his comeback Test earlier this month against New Zealand in Bulawayo, Taylor scored 44 and 7, showing glimpses of his class and experience. His return adds much-needed stability and leadership to Zimbabwe’s lineup.

Also Read: Top 10 Most Popular Sports In The World By Fan Base: Football To Cricket - Check In Pics

 

Match Summary - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI

Batting first, Zimbabwe posted 277/7 in 50 overs, powered by fine knocks from Ben Curran (79 off 95, 9 fours) and *Sikandar Raza (59 off 55, 5 fours, 1 six). Sri Lanka’s bowling was led by Dushmantha Chameera (3/52) and Asitha Fernando (2/67).

Chasing 278, Sri Lanka aimed to seal the series 2-0 after their narrow seven-run win in the first ODI, highlighted by Dilshan Madushanka’s hat-trick. 

