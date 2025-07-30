Brendan Taylor Returns To Zimbabwe Squad For Second Test Against New Zealand

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has been recalled to the national squad for the second Test against New Zealand, scheduled from August 7-11 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Taylor, 39, became eligible for selection following the completion of a three-and-a-half-year suspension imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and Anti-Doping Code.

Rehabilitation and Return

Since serving his ban, Taylor has undergone a comprehensive rehabilitation programme focused on overcoming drug and alcohol abuse. According to Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), he has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to personal growth, accountability, and regaining trust. ZC revealed that Taylor’s reintegration into the squad began before the ongoing first Test against New Zealand, where he was invited to train with the team.

Reflecting on his comeback, Taylor said: “I certainly thought it was all over, but here I am, and it’s an overwhelming feeling of gratitude. I’ve had to pinch myself to believe I’m back. I’ve been embracing every moment, and the last year and a half has been entirely dedicated to my return.”

He added: “I’ve worked immensely hard on fitness, technique, and diet, and I feel leaner, fitter, and mentally stronger. Sobriety has made this journey possible. Rebuilding from scratch has been challenging but fulfilling, and I feel in a wonderful space.”

Career Highlights

Taylor has featured in 34 Test matches, scoring at an average of 36.25 with six centuries and 12 half-centuries. Across formats, he has amassed 9,938 international runs, ranking as Zimbabwe’s third-highest run-scorer. His 17 international centuries remain the most by any Zimbabwean batter.

Zimbabwe Cricket’s Statement

ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni praised Taylor’s determination: “Brendan has endured an incredibly difficult chapter in his life and shown genuine remorse, along with a powerful determination to make things right – for himself and Zimbabwe cricket. He has worked tirelessly behind the scenes, stayed disciplined during his rehabilitation, and has rightfully earned his place back on the team.