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Brendan Taylor scripts ODI history, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s record after 22 years

Brendan Taylor has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to claim the longest ODI career span in men's cricket. The Zimbabwe veteran achieved the feat during the first ODI against Australia in Harare, completing a career spanning 22 years and 146 days.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
Brendan Taylor scripts ODI history, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s record after 22 years
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Brendan Taylor scripts ODI history, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s record after 22 years
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