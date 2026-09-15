/Brendan Taylor scripts ODI history, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s record after 22 years

Brendan Taylor has created history in Zimbabwe colours, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record for the longest career span in men's ODI cricket. The Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batter achieved the feat when he took the field against Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.
Taylor's ODI career has now stretched to 22 years and 146 days, taking him past Tendulkar's mark of 22 years and 91 days. Tendulkar had held the record since making his ODI debut for India in 1989.
Taylor made his ODI debut for Zimbabwe in 2004 and has gone on to become one of the country's most accomplished batters. His return to the Zimbabwe side has added another remarkable chapter to his international career. The 40-year-old had retired from international cricket in 2021 before returning to the national setup in 2025 after completing his suspension.
Zimbabwe had included Taylor in their squad for the Australia series as the hosts continue their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which Zimbabwe will co-host with South Africa and Namibia.
While Taylor has now moved ahead of Tendulkar for career longevity in ODIs, the India legend continues to dominate several major statistical categories. Tendulkar remains the leading run-scorer in ODI history with 18,426 runs and also holds the record for most ODI appearances, having played 463 matches. The former India batter's ODI career officially ran from 1982 to 2012, while his overall international career continued until 2013.
Taylor has been a key figure in Zimbabwe cricket for nearly two decades. He has represented the country across formats and previously captained Zimbabwe in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. He also played a major role during the 2015 ODI World Cup, where he scored two centuries.
Taylor's international journey was interrupted when he retired in 2021. In 2022, he was handed a three-and-a-half-year suspension after being sanctioned by the ICC for breaches of its anti-corruption and anti-doping codes.
After serving the suspension, Taylor returned to international cricket in 2025. His latest appearance against Australia has now put his name alongside one of the biggest records in ODI history.
The first ODI in Harare is part of Australia's three-match series against Zimbabwe. The remaining matches are scheduled for September 18 and 20 at the same venue. The series marks Australia’s first ODI visit to Zimbabwe in more than a decade, with the tour forming part of the Australian side’s preparations for next year’s 50-over World Cup.
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