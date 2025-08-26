Brendan Taylor Set For Comeback As Zimbabwe Name Squad For ODI Series Against Sri Lanka; Check Complete Team

Zimbabwe have announced a 16-man squad for the two-match one-day international (ODI) series against Sri Lanka, with veteran wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor making a highly anticipated return to the national side.

The 39-year-old Taylor is set to make his ODI comeback for Zimbabwe after completing his ban for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code. He made his international comeback earlier this month, in the second Test against New Zealand in Bulawayo, and his previous ODI appearance was against Ireland in September 2021.

Zimbabwe Convener of Selectors David Mutendera believes Taylor's presence in the squad will lift the dressing room.

"We are delighted to welcome Brendan back into the fold. His experience and quality are invaluable, especially in pressure situations, and his presence will no doubt lift the dressing room," Mutendera said.

"This squad has been selected to give us the best chance against a strong Sri Lankan side. We have combined proven match-winners with players who are hungry to make their mark, and that mix of experience and energy will be crucial as we transition from red-ball cricket to the fast pace of ODIs," he added.

Meanwhile, Craig Ervine will lead the Zimbabwe in their two-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, set to be held on August 29 and 31 at the Harare Sports Club. On the other hand, Richard Ngarava comes back from injury to boost the bowling attack alongside Blessing Muzarabani.

The squad also includes four players who did not feature in Zimbabwe’s ODI series against Ireland - Clive Madande, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans and an uncapped seamer Ernest Masuku.



Both the captain Ervine and the head coach Justin Sammons felt that the adjustment from red-ball cricket to the ODIs is going to be a test.

"We’ve just come off a tough red-ball series and now it’s about adjusting to the tempo and intensity of one-day cricket. Sri Lanka are a strong white-ball side and will punish any lapses, so we need to be sharp from ball one," Sammons said.

"Switching from red-ball to white-ball cricket is always a test, especially against a team of Sri Lanka’s calibre. We need to stay flexible, back our plans and make the most of our home conditions to compete strongly in both matches," skipper Ervine added, while mirroring the coach's thoughts.

Zimbabwe played their last ODI in February, having played seven Tests post that. The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I tournament in early September.

Zimbabwe ODI Squad: Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande, Ernest Masuku, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams.