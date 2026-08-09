/Brett Lee praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calls India star a ‘Great find’ with big future

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee has heaped praise on teenage Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying the youngster's ability to play high-level cricket matters far more than ongoing discussions about his age.
Sooryavanshi has emerged as one of the biggest talking points in Indian cricket after making an impact in domestic cricket, the IPL and at the international level. His performances have also attracted attention outside India, with Lee revealing that people abroad continue to question whether the left-handed batter is really 15.
However, Lee insisted that the youngster's age is not what matters to him. What stands out, according to the former Australia pacer, is Sooryavanshi's ability with the bat and the potential he has shown at such a young age.
"He is incredible. Everyone offshore, away from India, asks the question if he's 15. 'Is he 15?' is probably the biggest talking point around the world. I don't care how old he is. If he's 15, fantastic, but if he's 17 or 18, who cares? This kid can play cricket," Lee said on the BeerBiceps YouTube channel.
Lee pointed to Sooryavanshi's performances in the IPL as evidence of his ability, particularly highlighting his 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The former Australia fast bowler was impressed by the youngster's ability to take on fast bowling and play aggressive shots against quality opposition.
"He has already lit up the IPL in such a short space of time. That 97 he got (vs SRH), he was up against Aussie bowlers. They were bowling gas, and he was hooking them off his nose," Lee said.
Lee also praised the teenager's technique and power, while identifying his mental approach as the key factor that could determine how far he goes in the game. "It won't be his form or batting; it'll only be his mind. He still has to be a kid. Let him be a kid and don't put too much pressure," Lee added.
The former Australia pacer believes Sooryavanshi has already established himself as a major prospect for Indian cricket. Lee described him as a "great find" for India and backed the youngster to achieve bigger things in the future.
Sooryavanshi has already made an impact across different levels of the game. According to the source material, he made his India T20I debut at 15 and later finished IPL 2026 as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 776 runs from 16 matches.
He also topped the run-scoring charts in India's three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, scoring 151 runs at a strike rate of 196.10.
Lee also spoke about how he would have approached bowling to Sooryavanshi, particularly because of the youngster's strength against short deliveries.
The former pacer said he would have embraced the contest and tested Sooryavanshi with another short ball even if the batter managed to hit the first one for six. "If someone was a good hooker or puller of the ball, I used to love that because then it becomes a contest," Lee said.
Lee's comments underline the confidence he has in Sooryavanshi's ability while also highlighting the importance of allowing the teenager to develop without excessive pressure.
For the young Indian batter, the focus now remains on building on his rapid rise, with the source stating that he is set to be part of India's T20I squad for the Asian Games 2026 in Japan.
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