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  • /Brett Lee praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calls India star a ‘Great find’ with big future

Brett Lee praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calls India star a ‘Great find’ with big future

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee has heaped praise on teenage Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying the youngster's ability to play high-level cricket matters far more than ongoing discussions about his age.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 07:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 07:15 PM IST
Brett Lee praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calls India star a ‘Great find’ with big future
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Brett Lee praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calls India star a ‘Great find’ with big future
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