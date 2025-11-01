Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2978797https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/brevis-creates-history-becomes-first-batter-to-achieve-this-in-2025-across-formats-2978797.html
NewsCricket
DEWALD BREVIS

Brevis Creates History, Becomes First Batter To Achieve THIS In 2025 Across Formats

South Africa lost their 2nd T20I against Pakistan, but the young star batter Dewald Brevis became the first batter to achieve a special milestone. 

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2025, 07:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Brevis Creates History, Becomes First Batter To Achieve THIS In 2025 Across FormatsImage Credit:- X

Young batting sensation Dewald Brevis has continued his remarkable run of form in 2025, becoming the first cricketer to smash 50 sixes in international cricket this year. However, his personal milestone wasn’t enough to prevent South Africa’s defeat against Pakistan in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Match Summary

Pakistan produced a commanding performance to level the T20I series with a nine-wicket win over South Africa in the second match at Lahore. After opting to bowl first, Pakistan’s bowlers were relentless, bundling out South Africa for just 110 runs in 19.2 overs. Faheem Ashraf starred with the ball, taking 4 for 23, while Salman Mirza provided early breakthroughs with figures of 3 for 14. In reply, Pakistan’s chase was nothing short of dominant as opener Saim Ayub smashed an unbeaten 71 off just 38 deliveries, guiding his side to victory in only 13.1 overs. The emphatic win not only showcased Pakistan’s all-round strength but also set up a thrilling series decider in the final T20I.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Most Sixes in International Cricket (2025)

Dewald Brevis (South Africa) - 50

Harry Brook (England) - 46

Abhishek Sharma (India) - 43

Shai Hope (West Indies) - 42

Tanzid Hasan (Bangladesh) - 41

The milestone places Brevis ahead of some of the most explosive names in the modern game. Known for his fearless approach, the 22-year-old continues to justify comparisons with AB de Villiers, living up to his nickname - “Baby AB.”

Saim Ayub Shines for Pakistan

While Brevis made headlines with his six-hitting record, it was Saim Ayub who stole the show with a composed and unbeaten 71 that guided Pakistan to an easy victory. Supported by Babar Azam, Ayub’s fluent knock ensured the hosts chased down the target with 41 balls to spare.

The result helped Pakistan level the five-match series 1-1, after South Africa had won the opener. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

PM Modi
'Proper Housing To Nearly Four Crore People': PM Highlights Welfare Schemes
Annabelle
Annabelle In Delhi? Halloween Makeup Goes Viral - People Gasp, Run Away |WATCH
Evening cravings
8 Simple Tricks To Stop Evening Cravings Naturally
Lawrence Bishnoi gang
What is Driving Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Growing Violence In Canada?
Nepal news
Nepal: Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bhairahawa, Passengers Safe
Mumbai
Woman Held At Mumbai Airport With Rs 47 Crore Cocaine In Coffee Packets
india afghanistan relations
Does India Really Control Taliban, Or Is Pakistan Spinning Another Story?
JD Vance
Why JD Vance Is Going Viral: A Hug, His Wife’s Religion, And Reactions
India Nyoma Airbase
India's 13,700-Ft Airbase Becomes China, Pakistan's Worst Nightmare
Srikakulam stampede
What Led To Fatal Crush That Killed 10 People In Srikakulam Temple Stampede