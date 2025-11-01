Brevis Creates History, Becomes First Batter To Achieve THIS In 2025 Across Formats
South Africa lost their 2nd T20I against Pakistan, but the young star batter Dewald Brevis became the first batter to achieve a special milestone.
Young batting sensation Dewald Brevis has continued his remarkable run of form in 2025, becoming the first cricketer to smash 50 sixes in international cricket this year. However, his personal milestone wasn’t enough to prevent South Africa’s defeat against Pakistan in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Match Summary
Pakistan produced a commanding performance to level the T20I series with a nine-wicket win over South Africa in the second match at Lahore. After opting to bowl first, Pakistan’s bowlers were relentless, bundling out South Africa for just 110 runs in 19.2 overs. Faheem Ashraf starred with the ball, taking 4 for 23, while Salman Mirza provided early breakthroughs with figures of 3 for 14. In reply, Pakistan’s chase was nothing short of dominant as opener Saim Ayub smashed an unbeaten 71 off just 38 deliveries, guiding his side to victory in only 13.1 overs. The emphatic win not only showcased Pakistan’s all-round strength but also set up a thrilling series decider in the final T20I.
Most Sixes in International Cricket (2025)
Dewald Brevis (South Africa) - 50
Harry Brook (England) - 46
Abhishek Sharma (India) - 43
Shai Hope (West Indies) - 42
Tanzid Hasan (Bangladesh) - 41
The milestone places Brevis ahead of some of the most explosive names in the modern game. Known for his fearless approach, the 22-year-old continues to justify comparisons with AB de Villiers, living up to his nickname - “Baby AB.”
Saim Ayub Shines for Pakistan
While Brevis made headlines with his six-hitting record, it was Saim Ayub who stole the show with a composed and unbeaten 71 that guided Pakistan to an easy victory. Supported by Babar Azam, Ayub’s fluent knock ensured the hosts chased down the target with 41 balls to spare.
The result helped Pakistan level the five-match series 1-1, after South Africa had won the opener.
