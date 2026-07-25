/Brian Bennett creates history, becomes 3rd Zimbabwe player after Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl to...

In a landmark moment for Zimbabwean cricket, young opener Brian Bennett etched his name into the record books by becoming only the third batter from the country to amass 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals. Bennett achieved the historic milestone during the second T20I against India at Harare Sports Club on Saturday, July 25, placing him in elite company alongside Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl.
Bennett entered the match needing just 10 runs to reach the landmark, having previously accumulated 1,990 runs in 62 T20Is at an impressive average of around 35.5 and a strike rate exceeding 143.He wasted little time in the chase of India’s imposing 219/5, racing to 15 off 10 balls (including two fours and a six) early in Zimbabwe’s innings to cross the threshold.
ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer falls short of 88-year-old record, loses first toss as India captain
Zimbabwe's All Time Top T20I Run-Scorers
1. Sikandar Raza - 3,144 runs
2. Ryan Burl - 2,040 runs
3. Brian Bennett - 2,022 runs
A Rapid Rise To The Top
Since making his international debut, Bennett has established himself as one of the most explosive and consistent young batters in modern white-ball cricket.
Remarkable Consistency: Across his T20I career, Bennett maintains a solid average over 35.00 alongside a strike rate exceeding 143.00.
Crucial Performances: His record includes 12 half-centuries and a brilliant century (highest score of 111).
World Cup Heroics: Bennett was a standout star in the earlier ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where he notched 292 runs at an average of 146 - including a blistering 97* against India.
By reaching 2,000 runs, Bennett joins skipper Sikandar Raza (3,144 runs) and all-rounder Ryan Burl (2,040 runs) in Zimbabwean T20I folklore. At just 22 years old, Bennett accomplished the feat at a significantly younger age than his predecessors, cementing his status as the future cornerstone of Zimbabwe cricket.
With many years ahead of him, Bennett looks poised to eventually challenge Sikandar Raza's record at the top of Zimbabwe's run-scoring charts.
India entered the second T20I holding a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, following a dominant seven-wicket victory in the series opener.
Zimbabwe XI: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (captain), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, and Blessing Muzarabani
India XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, and Mayank Yadav
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.