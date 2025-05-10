Brian Lara Urges Virat Kohli To Reconsider His Retirement Decision, Says ‘Test Cricket Needs…’

Virat Kohli has reportedly informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his intention to retire from red-ball cricket. The development comes just weeks before India’s much-anticipated Test tour of England, raising concerns over the team’s preparations and leadership dynamics.

Brian Lara Urges Kohli to Reconsider

Legendary West Indies captain and batting maestro Brian Lara has publicly appealed to Kohli to reverse his decision. In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram, Lara wrote:

“Test cricket needs Virat. He is going to be persuaded. He is not going to retire from Test cricket. Virat Kohli is going to average above 60 for the remainder of his Test career.”

Lara’s words reflect not just admiration, but a shared concern about the health and future of Test cricket, a format currently grappling with declining viewership and fading appeal in many parts of the world. His belief in Kohli’s continued greatness underscores the Indian batter’s global stature and the vacuum his departure could create.

Kohli's Recent Struggles in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

While Kohli remains one of the modern greats of the game, his recent performances in the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy have raised eyebrows. The prolific right-hander struggled throughout the series, registering a string of low scores across eight innings. His only significant contribution came in the opening Test at Perth, where he scored a defiant century, showing glimpses of his old self.

Despite this lone highlight, the series has added to a pattern of inconsistency in recent years, leading to speculation about his form, fitness, and long-term future in the format.

A Test Legacy That Redefined Indian Cricket

Virat Kohli’s Test career has been nothing short of transformative for Indian cricket. In 123 matches, he has amassed 9,230 runs at an average touching 49, including 30 centuries, figures that place him among the pantheon of Test greats.