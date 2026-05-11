Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3046459https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/bring-back-bhuvi-ravichandran-ashwin-wants-bhuvneshwar-kumar-back-in-india-s-t20i-squad-after-match-winning-show-for-rcb-3046459.html
NewsCricket'Bring Back Bhuvi': Ravichandran Ashwin wants Bhuvneshwar Kumar back In India’s T20I squad after match-winning show for RCB
BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR

'Bring Back Bhuvi': Ravichandran Ashwin wants Bhuvneshwar Kumar back In India’s T20I squad after match-winning show for RCB

Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a match-winning all-round display in Raipur, finishing with exceptional figures of 4-23 before later smashing a crucial six in the final over to help RCB complete a tense chase on the last ball against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 11, 2026, 04:02 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Bring Back Bhuvi': Ravichandran Ashwin wants Bhuvneshwar Kumar back In India’s T20I squad after match-winning show for RCBPic credit: IANS

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has called for Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to India’s T20I setup after the veteran seamer starred in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s dramatic two-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026.
 
Bhuvneshwar produced a match-winning all-round display in Raipur, finishing with exceptional figures of 4-23 before later smashing a crucial six in the final over to help RCB complete a tense chase on the last ball on Sunday.

Impressed by the veteran pacer’s impact across phases of the game, Ashwin said Bhuvneshwar had shown enough to merit consideration for a national comeback.

“Hashtag 'BringBackBhuvi', I’d love to see him being considered for the T20I side. Tick with the new ball, able to complete the death overs nicely, and if you need a six under pressure, he’s hammering that as well in the toughest part of the ground,” Ashwin told JioStar.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bhuvneshwar had dismantled Mumbai’s top order with a superb opening spell that removed Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav on a surface offering seam movement and uneven bounce. Ashwin particularly praised the veteran’s ability to quickly recognise the conditions and adapt accordingly.

“That was proper Test-match bowling after he realised there was something in the surface. He keeps testing you as an opening batter. To dismiss Rohit Sharma with that peach, a slower ball that just swung, was quite incredible,” Ashwin observed.

Ashwin also highlighted Bhuvneshwar’s team-first approach during the death overs, where the seamer chose execution over personal milestones. “And later on, he was selfless enough to execute the yorker when he could have gone for a fourth wicket. Extremely happy for him,” he added.

The former India spinner reserved equally high praise for Krunal Pandya, whose battling 73 anchored RCB’s difficult chase after early setbacks had reduced them to 47/3 in the powerplay.

Despite battling cramps during the latter stages of his innings, Krunal counterattacked effectively against both pace and spin to keep RCB alive in the chase before Bhuvneshwar’s late heroics sealed the win.

“With Krunal Pandya-- we know HR managers and project managers, but that was proper 'pressure management'. If you need one, please dial K for Krunal Pandya,” Ashwin remarked.

While RCB escaped with a thrilling victory, Ashwin also pointed out a few areas the defending champions may still need to address as they head deeper into the tournament.

“If you look at the tournament and how it’s placed, RCB have lost only two games on the bounce. They’re not that deep in trouble. But they were desperate to win this game. A win in this game means RCB are on a roll yet again. They can really start putting the foot to the accelerator now and move ahead strongly in the tournament,” he said.

Ashwin, however, suggested that RCB’s management may face a dilemma over Romario Shepherd, who struggled to find fluency during the chase despite the team eventually winning.

“I think it’s very easy to look at Romario Shepherd and wonder whether you potentially replace him with somebody else and explore other options. But when you know what Romario Shepherd is capable of, and when you have the luxury of defending a title while sitting pretty at the top of the table as the coaching staff, I would be thinking, ‘If Romario Shepherd comes off, and if he turns it on a big day, I would have invested correctly in backing him.’ So, they’ve got that luxury, and I think they can afford to stay a bit more patient with him,” Ashwin mentioned. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

urvil patel
CSK's Urvil Patel dedicates historic knock against LSG to his father - WATCH
Iran Strait of Hormuz Closure
‘Nothing but escalation’: Iran responds to deployment of French warships
Bihar Viral Video
Deadly 'jugaad': Bihar locals risk electrocution to charge mobile phones
strongest passport in world
World's 7 Strongest Passports: No US or China at top; Check India's rank
Mother’s Day 2026
Salman Khan drops heartwarming Mother’s Day post
urvil patel
I just wanted to': Urvil Patel reveals his plan after historic knock for CSK
Loktak lake
World’s only floating National Park: Inside Loktak Lake, the Jewel of Manipur
char dham yatra
Uttarakhand: Char Dham bus overturns near Rishikesh, one injured
urvil patel
IPL 2026: Urvil Patel, Jamie Overton help CSK beat LSG by 5 wickets
kerala crime news
Kerala man sentenced to 2 years for stealing solar light batteries