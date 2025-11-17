Bring Back Virat Kohli-Era Pitches!: Wasim Jaffer Slams Team After Team India’s Eden Gardens Shocker

India’s shock 30-run defeat to South Africa in the Kolkata Test has triggered a fresh debate on Test match pitch preparation, with former opener Wasim Jaffer urging a return to the Virat Kohli-era Indian pitches — surfaces that powered India’s golden run at home between 2016 and 2017. As India succumbed to a modest chase of 124 at the iconic Eden Gardens, the loss reopened long-standing concerns over the team’s approach to home conditions and their diminishing dominance on spinning tracks.

A Humiliating Collapse in Kolkata Rekindles Old Questions

Playing their first Test at Eden Gardens after six years, India were bundled out for 93 on a pitch that offered sharp turn from Day 1. What should have been a routine chase spiralled into a catastrophic collapse. Despite the bowlers doing their part by restricting South Africa to defendable totals, India’s batting failed spectacularly, exposing technical and mental frailties on rank turners.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir defended the pitch post-match but questioned his batters’ application, insisting this was the track the team had asked for. But Jaffer’s assessment took a different route — a more structural critique targeting India’s evolving philosophy at home.

Wasim Jaffer: “Go Back to Kohli-Era Indian Pitches”

In a strongly-worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Wasim Jaffer argued that India haven’t learned lessons from their 0-3 home whitewash against New Zealand in 2024, a historic low that shook the country’s Test cricket foundation.

“We need to go back to classic Indian pitches, like the ones in the 2016-17 season under Virat Kohli when England and New Zealand toured.” — Wasim Jaffer

Jaffer highlighted that excessively spin-friendly surfaces minimise India’s historic advantage — the quality gap between home spinners and visiting ones. Instead of favouring India, such tracks bring opponents back into the game by making matches too unpredictable and conditions too extreme.

Why the 2016–17 Home Season Still Defines India’s Peak

The 2016-17 Virat Kohli-led home season remains one of the most dominant eras in Indian cricket. India defeated New Zealand (3-0), England (4-0), Bangladesh (1-0) and Australia (2-1), winning 10 out of 13 Tests. Only one Test ended within three days — a rare collapse in Pune — while two finished in draws.

These weren’t underprepared dustbowls. They were sporting wickets — pitches offering bounce and movement early on, steady turn by Day 3, and long enough life for batters to build innings. Jaffer believes returning to such balanced surfaces is vital if India wants to regain its psychological and tactical advantage at home.

India’s Struggles on Rank Turners Since 2024

Since the 2024 New Zealand whitewash, India have repeatedly fallen into traps of their own making. Their attempt to craft “result pitches” has instead exposed the batting order and weakened their long-standing fortress reputation.

The defeat at Eden Gardens — India’s first home loss to South Africa in 15 years — has intensified the scrutiny on Gambhir and the coaching staff. With the World Test Champions gaining an early series lead, pressure is mounting on India to recalibrate.