'Bring In Kuldeep, Drop Ravindra Jadeja': Ex-India Coach Urges Rethink Of Bowling Plans After Leeds Defeat

IND vs ENG: Former India coach Greg Chappell has come out strongly after India’s five-wicket loss to England in the first Test of the World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle at Headingley. In his column for ESPNCricinfo, Chappell stated that poor fielding wasn’t the main reason for India’s defeat. Instead, he blamed the lack of variety in India’s bowling attack and overdependence on Jasprit Bumrah.

Kuldeep Yadav Must Play the 2nd Test

One of Chappell’s major suggestions was the inclusion of wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the second Test. He called Kuldeep "possibly the best wristspinner since Shane Warne" and said that his inclusion would add much-needed variety to India’s predictable bowling unit.

“There is a reason why wickets often fall after a change of bowling. It forces the batter to recalibrate. That variability isn’t available to Shubman Gill with his current crop,” Chappell wrote.

Arshdeep Singh As A Left-Arm Option

Chappell also recommended bringing in left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, especially in the absence of Bumrah or if his workload is managed. He stressed that left-arm seam could bring a different angle and challenge to England’s batting lineup.

Time to Rethink Jadeja’s Role?

India went into the first Test with Ravindra Jadeja as the sole spinner. However, Chappell suggested that Jadeja doesn’t offer enough as a frontline spinner in English conditions. “Jadeja is not a front-line spinner in English conditions. If his batting is considered good enough, he can be a support spinner; otherwise a rethink is necessary.” Chappell hinted that Jadeja’s inclusion should be based purely on balance and not past reputation.

Overdependence on Bumrah Exposed

The legendary Australian also highlighted India’s heavy reliance on Jasprit Bumrah to create pressure. He criticized the rest of the seamers for not being consistent enough and noted that England’s batters only had to survive Bumrah’s spell to relieve pressure.

“Even with Bumrah in the mix, the rest of the attack has to be more disciplined. I didn’t see two consecutive balls land in a dangerous place.”

He pointed out that India’s pace trio all right-arm medium-fast bowlers lacked variety and operated with similar angles, making it easier for England to settle in.

Chappell Urges Shubman Gill to Show Tactical Flexibility

As India’s new Test captain, Shubman Gill faced criticism for field placements and bowling changes. Chappell believes Gill must quickly learn the importance of tactical diversity and bold selections if India is to turn things around in the remaining matches.

“If India are to reverse their fortunes in this series, then a better balanced team is required.”

With the second Test around the corner, all eyes will be on how India responds to the setback. Will Gill and the team management take Chappell’s advice seriously? The pressure is on to make key changes and bounce back stronger.