'Brings the best out of us': Shubman Gill fires major warning at Virat Kohli's RCB ahead of IPL 2026 final at Ahmedabad

Shubman Gill has a straightforward desire heading into the IPL 2026 final: he wants his Gujarat Titans side to play good cricket regardless of the result against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans put on a commanding show and registered a convincing seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 clash, booking their place in the IPL 2026 final where they will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Gill's message for GT teammates ahead of IPL 2026 final

When asked about the upcoming final, Gill made his intentions clear, stating that he wants his team to set aside the weight of the occasion and simply focus on playing quality cricket, irrespective of the outcome.

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"Feeling is really good. But quick turnaround so tomorrow we'll just rest and recover and then go there and assess conditions. I think if you don't play the occasion it brings the best out of us and that's what we spoke about. Let's take the occasion out and play some good cricket. Whether we win or lose, we should play good cricket," said Gill, who was named player of the match for his outstanding century, at the post-match presentation.

Gill described the mindset that kept him calm and in complete control during his century knock.

"I think it's all about, I was in kind of a zone where I was only looking at the gaps and looking at the bowlers and looking at where I want to hit the ball. I wasn't looking to hit the ball too hard. It was just about see the ball land, see my zones and try to adjust there."

Gill explained what happens naturally when a batter is truly in the zone.

"That's what happens when you're batting well. You just see the gaps and you middle everything. I'm very fortunate, you know, we got a target of 220. At one point it looked like we were gonna restrict them around 180-190, but we got a total and once we got off to a start, we spoke about, I actually wanted to finish the game, quite sad how I got out."

Shubman Gill's century powers Gujarat Titans into IPL 2026 final

At a time when the game is increasingly shaped by raw power and aggression, Gill offered a masterclass in traditional batting on Friday night. The GT captain stroked a majestic 104 off 53 balls to steer his side to a dominant victory over RR in Qualifier 2. The emphatic win has punched Gujarat's ticket to the tournament finale, marking a remarkable third final appearance for the franchise in just five IPL seasons.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stunning 96 gives Rajasthan Royals hope

The platform had originally been set by Rajasthan's teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old prodigy displayed his immense talent through a dazzling array of shots, crafting a brilliantly paced 96 off 47 balls. His explosive knock guided Rajasthan to an imposing total of 214 for six after they chose to bat first on a sluggish, used surface.

Gill and Sai Sudharsan dismantle RR's bowling attack

While a target of 215 would ordinarily put most batting lineups under pressure, Gujarat's formidable top order made incredibly short work of the daunting chase. The foundation was built by a spectacular 167-run opening stand off just 77 deliveries between Gill, who scored 104 off 53 balls, and Sai Sudarshan, who contributed 58 off 32 balls. The pair completely tore apart the Royals' bowling attack and ensured the required run rate stayed firmly under control throughout.

The massive partnership came to a bizarre end when Sudarshan lost control of his bat for the second consecutive game, resulting in a hit-wicket dismissal. Despite the unusual breakthrough, the Titans never lost their momentum and comfortably cruised to the target in 18.4 overs, with Gill's century serving as the perfect anchor.

Gujarat Titans earn chance for redemption against RCB

With this victory secured, Gujarat Titans are set to face defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the grand finale in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The blockbuster showdown presents Gujarat with a golden opportunity for redemption, arriving just days after they suffered a heavy defeat against the same Bengaluru side in Dharamsala.

GT vs RCB final set as Titans chase second IPL title

Having bounced back strongly from their Qualifier 1 setback, Gujarat Titans now stand one win away from a second IPL crown. Led by an in-form Shubman Gill and powered by one of the tournament's most destructive opening combinations, the Titans will be eager to settle scores with RCB and finish their campaign on a historic note.