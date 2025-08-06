'Brook Went For The Glory Shot And Perished': AUS Legend Reveals The Turning Point Of Oval Test

Former India head coach Greg Chappell has criticised England batter Harry Brook for what he described as a 'reckless' dismissal during the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval. Brook had played a blistering knock of 111 runs from 98 balls but lost his wicket attempting an unnecessary big shot. His dismissal broke a crucial 195-run partnership with Joe Root and allowed India to claw back into the contest.

At that stage, England were comfortably placed at 301/4, well on course to chase down the 374-run target. However, Brook's wicket shifted momentum, and India capitalised by taking the remaining six wickets for just 66 runs. The hosts ultimately fell short by six runs, resulting in the series ending 2-2.

"England's own journey in this series presents a cautionary subplot - one embodied by the brilliant but mercurial Harry Brook, whose virtues I have extolled publicly before," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

"He has time, range, confidence, and that rare gift of making batting look effortless. But cricket, particularly Test cricket, is not just about shot-making. It's about judgement. About recognising when the moment demands attack - and when it demands restraint," he added.

Chappell also expressed concerns over England’s aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach. While he acknowledged the impact it has had on rejuvenating the team, he pointed out the dangers it poses in high-pressure moments.

"Brook's dismissal at The Oval, with the game finely poised, was symptomatic of the conundrum that is facing the England setup. The 'Bazball' philosophy – of fearless, attacking cricket – has revitalised their Test side. But it cannot become an excuse to avoid doing the hard yards. All England needed was for one batter to hold his nerve. To absorb pressure. Brook went for the glory shot and perished," he wrote.

"There's nothing wrong with positivity. But positive cricket doesn't mean reckless cricket. It means confident, calculated risk-taking." Chappell stated that adopting a more measured approach during tough phases could help Brook become a worthy successor to Joe Root. Brook is emerging, and he will learn. But to become the match-winner England need, he must embrace the grind along with the glamour. Root didn't become England's most prolific batter by always playing pretty strokes. He earned it with grit. Brook will need to do the same if he is to fulfil his vast potential," Chappell further wrote.

Harry Brook was chosen as England's Man of the Series by Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir. On the Other Hand Brendon McCullum chose Shubman Gill as India's Man of the Series.

England will now shift their attention to white-ball cricket. They are scheduled to host South Africa for a three-match ODI series starting September 2, followed by a three-match T20I series beginning September 10. Their next Test challenge will be the Ashes in Australia, a five-match series set to begin on November 21.