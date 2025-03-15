'Brought Out A Winning Mentality...': Dinesh Karthik Hails IPL For Revolutionising Indian Cricket

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik has lauded the role of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in changing the mindset of Indian cricket, and strengthening the infrastructure.

During a conversation with Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket, RCB, and former England cricketer, Isa Guha during the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit Powered by Leaders at the Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, the former India wicket-keeper said that IPL has become a part of Indian cricket's fabric.

"The IPL has brought out a winning mentality in all our players. With the influx of money and the financial benefits that a lot of the teams receive, and in turn the stakeholders, a lot of it has been put back in infrastructure. So, when infrastructure grows, eventually the quality of sport develops as well," said Karthik.

"We can say that since the IPL has become a part of Indian cricket’s fabric, they can now field two to three teams in international cricket at the same time, and almost compete with each one of them. Right now, India is in a very privileged place where they have such a good assortment of cricketers across skill sets," he added.

The 39-year-old also recalled his experience of sharing a dressing room with Glenn McGrath in the early years of the IPL, and how it shaped his approach to the game.

"For me the whole ideology of how Australia played at that time was a massive shock. They felt like a pack of wolves out to win every game. But with IPL, in my first year I got to spend time with Glenn McGrath in close quarters and practice with him, I got to know him better and became comfortable, that helped the confidence and mindset of competing with the best," said Karthik.

Karthik retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the completion of 2024 season.