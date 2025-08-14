Brutal Blow By Rabada In 2nd T20I Ends PBKS Star ODI Debut Hopes, Injury Crisis Hits Squad Amidst SA Series

Australia will be without young all-rounder Mitchell Owen for the remainder of the South Africa white-ball tour after he was struck on the helmet by Kagiso Rabada during the second T20I in Darwin. Although Owen initially cleared his on-field concussion assessment, he subsequently exhibited delayed symptoms. Per Cricket Australia’s concussion protocols, Owen "will now have to sit out for a minimum of 12 days," ruling him out of the third and deciding T20I in Cairns on Saturday, as well as all three ODIs against the Proteas:

"Owen won't be able to make his ODI debut."

Victorian Matt Short, who was chosen for both T20I and ODI squads, has also been ruled out. Short’s side strain, sustained while training in the West Indies, hasn’t healed quickly enough for match readiness. It’s been a frustrating period for him, he missed the Champions Trophy semi-final in March due to a quad strain and was absent during all five T20Is against West Indies with the current injury.

"Short will instead focus on getting prepared for the start of the domestic summer."

WA quick Lance Morris, initially picked for the ODI squad and hoping to play his first international since last November, also exits the series. Having reported lower back soreness, Morris "has returned to Perth for further investigation and assessment," as confirmed by a CA spokesperson.

Fresh Faces Added: Kuhnemann, Hardie, Connolly

To cover these losses, Cricket Australia have drafted in left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, pace-bowling all-rounder Aaron Hardie (who was already with the team for the T20s), and Cooper Connolly. Kuhnemann’s last ODI came in June 2022, while Hardie was part of this year’s Champions Trophy squad. Connolly played in the CT semi-final loss to India.

Although not selected for the ODI squad, Tim David Australia’s most in-form batter in the T20Is, scoring 102 not out, 30, 83, and 50 in his last four innings remains only part of the T20I setup.

Josh Inglis, who missed the second T20I with flu-like symptoms, will stay on with the Australian squad. Queensland’s Xavier Bartlett and Marnus Labuschagne join for the ODI segment.

With three key players out Owen (concussion), Short (side strain), and Morris (back soreness) Australia’s squad for the rest of the South Africa series features fresh reinforcements, and several up-and-comers will have a chance to step up in the crunch matches ahead.

Updated Australia Squads

Australia T20 squad:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa

Key Fixture Dates

Third T20I: August 16, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 7pm AEST

First ODI: August 19, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 2:30pm AEST

Second ODI: August 22, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

Third ODI: August 24, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST