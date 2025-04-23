Bumrah Breaches The 300-Wicket Mark In T20s, Matches Malinga’s Mumbai Indians Record

Hyderabad (Telangana): Jasprit Bumrah, the ace pacer of Mumbai Indians (MI) and India, has etched another golden chapter in his illustrious T20 career by completing 300 wickets in the format. With this feat, he becomes only the fourth Indian bowler to achieve the milestone, joining the elite company of Ravichandran Ashwin (315), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (318), and Yuzvendra Chahal (373).

Bumrah reached this landmark during MI’s IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Uppal Stadium. In the match, he bowled a steady spell of 1/39 in four overs, dismissing Heinrich Klaasen, who was threatening to turn the tide for SRH with his brilliant knock.

So far in IPL 2025, Bumrah has taken five wickets in five matches at an average of 31.60, with best figures of 2/25.

Overall, Bumrah now has 300 wickets in 238 T20 matches, with standout bowling figures of 5/10. In a moment of symbolic greatness, he also equaled the legendary Lasith Malinga to become the joint-highest wicket-taker for the Mumbai Indians, both boasting 170 wickets each. Bumrah’s MI stats are equally phenomenal: 170 wickets in 138 matches at an average of 22.78.

He is now eighth on the list of all-time highest wicket-takers in the IPL, further solidifying his status as one of the best death bowlers the game has ever seen.

As for the match, MI’s bowlers were on fire after opting to field first. They reduced SRH to 35/5, but a gritty 99-run partnership between Heinrich Klaasen (71 off 44) and Abhinav Manohar (43 off 27) helped SRH post a respectable total of 143/8. Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers with 4/26, while Deepak Chahar chipped in with 2/12. Bumrah and skipper Hardik Pandya took one wicket each.

With Bumrah continuing to deliver milestones and match-winning spells, MI fans have plenty to cheer for this season.