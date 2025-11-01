'Bumrah Gets Wayward When Desperate’: Robin Uthappa’s Sharp Observation After India’s MCG Defeat

Former India batter and 2007 T20 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa shared a sharp assessment of India’s loss to Australia in the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, suggesting that the match could have unfolded very differently had India managed to strike early with the new ball. India, asked to bat first, were bundled for just 125. Australia chased the target effortlessly, reaching it with 40 deliveries still remaining to seal a four-wicket win. During the post-match discussion on Star Sports, Uthappa highlighted what he felt was a crucial turning point. He focused specifically on the performance of India’s premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, pointing out that the speedster tends to drift off his ideal lines whenever he is overly eager to find wickets.

"When we were bowling after scoring 125, the start was very important. If we had picked up two or three wickets in the first three or four overs, the game could have been closer because we have quality spinners in the middle overs. I felt we were probably trying too hard to pick up wickets. So we got a little wayward," Uthappa said.

"I have observed that whenever Bumrah gets desperate to pick up wickets, he becomes slightly wayward, and when he is disciplined and hits a good line and length, he mostly picks up wickets. Australia took full advantage of that waywardness at the start, the way we started with the ball in the second innings," he added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - Meet Jemimah Rodrigues: Hockey Prodigy Turned Cricket Star Who Was Dropped, Trolled For Her Faith, Accused of Favouritism - Now Carrying India WC Final Teary-eyed

Bumrah's Final Overs

Bumrah’s final figures stood at 2 for 26 in four overs, but the scrutiny was aimed at his first three overs with the new ball, where he conceded 23 runs without any breakthroughs. One delivery in particular, sailing far down leg for five wides, became a visual example of the lack of control Uthappa referred to. Australia’s batters capitalized early, ensuring India never built pressure during the chase.

Uthappa also expressed clear disappointment with India’s batting approach. He felt the top order’s insistence on attacking from the outset backfired on a pitch offering extra bounce, leaving Abhishek Sharma to shoulder the innings almost single-handedly. Harshit Rana provided support during a valuable 56-run stand, but the collapse around them ensured India never got close to a defendable total.

"Slightly disappointing, because you had obviously lost the toss, but the batters could have given themselves a little time. They chose the aggressive batting option and they lost too many wickets in the first six overs because of that," Uthappa said. He added that the young group must learn to adapt more quickly to conditions in Australia.

India lost their final five wickets for just 20 runs, resulting in a below-par score of 125 that left their bowlers without much margin for error. Australia’s comfortable chase reflected the difference in discipline and execution across both innings.

The series now moves to Hobart, where the third and final T20I will be played on November 2, giving India one more chance to finish on a stronger note.