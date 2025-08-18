‘Bumrah Is 24 Carat Gold’: Ex-Indian Cricketer Says India Must Handle Him With Care

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has come out in strong support of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been under constant criticism for skipping matches in recent times. Bumrah last featured in the five-match Test series against England, where he played three matches but missed the final one in an effort to manage his workload. With India trailing 1-2 at that point, his absence triggered widespread debate among fans and experts. Chopra, however, has cautioned critics against putting unnecessary pressure on the pacer. He stressed that Bumrah is a rare talent and should be handled with care to extend his career.

‘Bumrah is 24-Carat Gold’

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised the Indian speedster’s unmatched ability.

“There is no bowler like Bumrah. Don’t push him forcibly towards early retirement because he is 24-carat pure gold. He is the Kohinoor diamond. The longer he plays, the better it is. I don’t think he will play too much Test cricket, but for however long he plays, I would say hold onto it,” he said.

Chopra added that Bumrah’s selective participation is not an ethical issue but a practical choice. He explained that if Bumrah had been a specialist batter, his absence could hurt team balance, but for a bowler, rotation is both normal and necessary.

Rotation Key in Long Test Series

The former opener further argued that bowlers should be rotated during long Test series regardless of workload concerns. “I will be honest, I don’t think he will play all the Test matches. He is going to pick and choose. Whether it’s right or wrong is not a moral debate. If you have a player of that level available, play him whenever he can,” Chopra said.

He highlighted that Bumrah’s unique skillset makes it easy for the management to adjust bowling combinations when required.

Bumrah Set for Asia Cup 2025 Return

Amid the ongoing debate, good news has emerged for Indian fans. Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly confirmed his availability for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The 31-year-old last played T20Is during the 2024 World Cup, where he was India’s standout performer and won the Player of the Tournament award for his match-winning spells.

Following the Asia Cup, India are scheduled to travel to Australia for a three-match ODI series, which will be followed by five T20Is as part of their preparations for next year’s global events.