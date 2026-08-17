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BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu cruises into round of 32 with dominant win

PV Sindhu began her BWF World Championships 2026 campaign with a dominant 21-7, 21-11 win over Ireland’s Sophia Noble. The former champion will face Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang in the women’s singles Round of 32.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 08:07 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 08:11 PM IST
BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu cruises into round of 32 with dominant win
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu cruises into round of 32 with dominant win
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