Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /BWF World Championships 2026: Treesa-Gayatri, Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda advance to round 2

BWF World Championships 2026: Treesa-Gayatri, Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda advance to round 2

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, Lakshya Sen and Unnati Hooda advanced to the next round with wins on Day 2. Lakshya staged a comeback, while Treesa-Gayatri upset the 16th-seeded American pair in straight games.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 10:41 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 11:04 PM IST
BWF World Championships 2026: Treesa-Gayatri, Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda advance to round 2
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Kim Kardashian-Lewis Hamilton holiday photos go viral as couple shares beach moments
2
3
4
5