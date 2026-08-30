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'By time I could blink, 20-25 games gone': Suryakumar Yadav opens up on ODI failure after being sacked post 2023 WC final

Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav recently made a candid confession regarding his inability to establish a lasting legacy in the 50 over format, despite his phenomenal dominance in T20 cricket.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 02:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
'By time I could blink, 20-25 games gone': Suryakumar Yadav opens up on ODI failure after being sacked post 2023 WC final
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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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