The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has sacked Brendon McCullum as England's Test head coach but he will remain in charge of their white-ball teams. McCullum’s tenure as Test head coach ended after four years in charge, leaving England's Test team without a captain or a coach for now.
"Brendon breathed new life into England Men’s Test team during an exciting period which saw some amazing victories, and we’re grateful for all he has given to the role. We now believe that the time is right to make a change for the Test team as we target victory in The Ashes next summer," said ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould in a statement on Sunday.
McCullum, whose T20 team reached the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final earlier this year and has just beaten India to become the number one ranked team in the world, will continue as England men’s white ball head coach.
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Rob Key On Brendon McCullum's Tenure
Meanwhile, England men’s Managing Director Rob Key said that McCullum leaves the Test team well-set and poised to achieve great things
"Some of England's most memorable moments in recent history have occurred under Brendon’s leadership of the Test team," said Key.
"It’s been an absolute privilege to watch him shape the mentality of the team, to one the players have loved, and see him develop a new generation of talent who will be at the heart of England Men’s teams for years to come. He leaves the Test team well-set and poised to achieve great things," he added.
Brendon McCullum Reacts
Meanwhile, Brendon McCullum described himself as "gutted" to lose a job that he had "absolutely loved".
"I've absolutely loved coaching the Test side and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together. There've been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that's all part of taking on a challenge like this.
It’s been a privilege and an honour, and I’m grateful. Grateful to the players, the staff and the fans who supported us on the journey," said McCullum.
"Of course I'm gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision. My focus now is on giving everything I've got to the White Ball teams and helping England keep moving forward.
I wish the Test team nothing but success. There's a hell of a lot of talent in that dressing room and they're a special bunch of lads. I'll always be backing the boys, with a smile on my face, and hoping they keep taking the game on. I know they'll continue to make people proud," he added.
The process to recruit a new Head Coach for the England Men’s Test team will now begin.
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