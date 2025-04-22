CAB vs Commentators? Harsha Bhogle Breaks Silence On Eden Gardens Snub

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has addressed the growing speculation around his absence from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) clash at Eden Gardens on Monday, clarifying that the match simply wasn’t part of his scheduled assignments.

Bhogle Clarifies: “I Wasn’t Rostered for This Game”

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Bhogle wrote,

“Some inappropriate conclusions are being drawn about why I wasn’t at yesterday’s game in Kolkata. Quite simply, it wasn’t on the list of matches I was down to do! Asking me would have resolved the issue.”

He further clarified that while he was assigned two matches in Kolkata, he could attend only one due to a personal emergency. “I was there for the first, and an illness in the family prevented me from being at the second.”

There are some inappropriate conclusions being drawn about why I wasn't at yesterday's game in Kolkata. Quite simply, it wasn't on the list of matches I was down to do! Asking me would have resolved the issue. Rosters are done before the tournament starts. I was rostered for two… April 22, 2025

CAB’s Alleged Request to Drop Bhogle and Doull

Bhogle’s clarification comes in the wake of media reports that revealed the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had written to the BCCI—about 10 days ago—requesting the removal of both Bhogle and Simon Doull from the commentary panel for games held at Eden Gardens.

The CAB reportedly took exception to Bhogle and Doull’s remarks after the opening match of the season, where the duo criticized the nature of the Eden Gardens pitch. Their comments revolved around how the surface wasn't favoring the home team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR’s Concerns Over Eden Pitch

The KKR management itself has shown visible displeasure with the pitch at Eden Gardens. Following their 39-run loss to Gujarat Titans, both skipper Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Chandrakant Pandit voiced frustrations about the pitch not offering enough assistance to their spin-heavy attack.

With Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine going wicketless in that match, the demand for a more spin-friendly pitch has grown stronger. All-rounder Moeen Ali also forms part of the spin trio KKR heavily relies on.

Doull’s Controversial Suggestion Adds Fuel

Simon Doull had made a particularly pointed remark that seemed to have triggered CAB’s strong reaction. He had suggested that if the Eden Gardens surface wasn’t being prepared to favor KKR’s strengths, then the franchise should consider finding a new home base.

Bhogle, on his part, echoed similar sentiments, stating that Kolkata too deserved to have the home advantage—comments that did not sit well with the local cricket body.

KKR Set to Face PBKS Next At Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders are scheduled to play their next home game against Punjab Kings on Saturday, April 26. With the pitch once again under scrutiny, it remains to be seen if the franchise is handed a surface more in line with their tactical needs.

All eyes will also be on the commentary panel to see whether Bhogle and Doull make a return to the box at Eden Gardens or continue to remain absent amid the ongoing tension with the CAB.