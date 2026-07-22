/Calcutta High Court Orders arrest of Delhi Capitals cricketer over rape allegations

Abishek Porel’s Professional Career Overview

Porel’s domestic career includes representation for the India A team, where he was widely regarded as the heir apparent to Wriddhiman Saha in Bengal's domestic setup. The left-handed batter has been associated with the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the past four editions. Following two seasons as a regular feature in the starting lineup, his role was curtailed to four appearances by team management during the most recent campaign. His most recent competitive appearance took place during the 2026 edition of the Bengal Pro T20 League.