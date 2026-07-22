/Calcutta High Court Orders arrest of Delhi Capitals cricketer over rape allegations

Bengal and Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel has been embroiled in severe legal trouble following allegations of sexual assault. The Calcutta High Court has issued strict instructions directing police authorities to immediately arrest the cricketer and confiscate his electronic equipment. Investigations reveal claims that Porel threatened to publish explicit video footage and photographs involving the complainant.
An official case was registered against the 23-year-old athlete at the Mogra Police Station last month. Authorities have charged him under non-bailable clauses of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, incorporating counts of rape and criminal intimidation.
High Court Directive and Evidentiary Orders
“It is disclosed in the communication dated 6th July, 2026, that one pen drive/storage device is seized from the petitioner....and it is believed that certain materials are stored therein... It appears that accused persons...are required to be apprehended for seizure of electronic devices lying with them so that data stored therein cannot be shared with others…,” the court order noted.
“Communication dated 6th July, 2026 discloses steps taken by the concerned police authorities for apprehending...[the accused] but fact remains...[they] are yet to be apprehended. Concerned police authorities are directed to continue with their endeavour to apprehend respondent nos.6 & 7 [accused] and to make seizure of devices so obnoxious data stored therein shall not be further disseminated,” the judgment further stated.
Case Background and Defense Statements
According to police filings, the complainant stated that the two individuals maintained a personal relationship over a three-year period. Friction reportedly arose between the pair in 2025, after which Porel withdrew from the relationship. The formal complaint accuses the cricketer of engaging in a physical relationship under the false promise of marriage.
Following the registration of the First Information Report (FIR), Porel refuted all claims. The cricketer asserted that the charges were falsely concocted in response to his rising trajectory in professional cricket.
Abishek Porel’s Professional Career Overview
Porel’s domestic career includes representation for the India A team, where he was widely regarded as the heir apparent to Wriddhiman Saha in Bengal's domestic setup. The left-handed batter has been associated with the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the past four editions. Following two seasons as a regular feature in the starting lineup, his role was curtailed to four appearances by team management during the most recent campaign. His most recent competitive appearance took place during the 2026 edition of the Bengal Pro T20 League.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.