'Call Jaiswal and apologise': Ex-India batter slams selectors over Rohit Sharma pick in ODI series vs Afghanistan

Sanjay Manjrekar has come out swinging against the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel following their decision to pick Rohit Sharma ahead of Yashasvi Jaiswal for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan beginning June 14. The former India batter was unsparing in his criticism, questioning both the logic and the long-term vision behind a call that left two of India's most in-form young batters Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan out in the cold.

Manjrekar's position is straightforward, With Rohit closing in on 39 and playing just one format, neither his form nor his fitness inspires confidence. Jaiswal, on the other hand, is 24, in his prime, and has already demonstrated his credentials at the toughest level in Test cricket. For Manjrekar, the numbers make the selection indefensible.

'What Is the Logic Behind It?'

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"Sai Sudharsan has three fifties in four innings for India in ODI cricket. Yashasvi Jaiswal's last innings was an unbeaten 116. And yet, these guys are not playing for India. Instead, the selectors have gone with a veteran whose fitness is a question mark and who is clearly out of form. Now explain that to me. What is the logic behind it? What is the vision?" Manjrekar said on Sportstar's Insight Edge podcast.

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Manjrekar Says Selectors Owe Jaiswal an Apology

He went further, suggesting that if the selectors felt compelled to pick Rohit for whatever reason, the least they owed Jaiswal was a personal acknowledgement of the injustice.

"If they were compelled to make a compromise and pick Rohit Sharma for whatever reasons, then the first thing they should do is pick up the phone, call Jaiswal and apologise. This is a young player who has done tremendous things at the toughest level in Test cricket. He is just 24 years old, in his prime, with a bright future ahead of him. The same goes for Sai Sudharsan. Guys like Gill, Sudharsan and Jaiswal are tailor-made to be India's top three in ODI cricket," he added.

Jaiswal's Numbers Strengthen Manjrekar's Case

Jaiswal has played just four ODIs for India, scoring 171 runs including an unbeaten 116 against South Africa in Vizag last December. Manjrekar also reminded that Rohit has already featured in three 50-over World Cups without India lifting the trophy and that Jaiswal bears no responsibility for those near misses.

He draws a clear distinction between Rohit and Virat Kohli, believing Kohli still has the form and fitness to justify his place, but firmly feels the same case cannot be made for Rohit.

Focus Should Be on the Next World Cup

"Everybody knows what the right thing to do is. When you look at numbers and try to justify the selection, that's not really the job. The job is to do what's best for Indian cricket going forward. Is Rohit Sharma going to be your key player for the next 50-over World Cup in the years ahead? That's the question that needs to be asked. Or would you rather give that opportunity right now to a Yashasvi Jaiswal or a Sai Sudharsan?" Manjrekar asked.

Criticism Extends Beyond Rohit Sharma

He also broadened his criticism beyond individual selections, pointing to a pattern of tunnel vision within the selection process.

"And the players we are talking about here have already played multiple World Cups. India, meanwhile, haven't won a 50-over World Cup since 2011. Whichever way I look at it, you have got to move on. With Virat Kohli, I can maybe understand it because there is still form, fitness and everything else going in his favour. But a selector's job is not just about thinking of Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. They also have to think about the 50 or 100 other players who are fighting for an opportunity to play for India," he said.

For Manjrekar, the Afghanistan ODI squad is not just a poor selection it is a missed opportunity to begin building the side that will compete in the next 50-over World Cup with the players best equipped to win it.

India's ODI Squad vs Afghanistan

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma*, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya*, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey