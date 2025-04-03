‘Calm And Composed Leader’: Nitish Reddy Lauds Pat Cummins Ahead Of KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy reserved big praise on Pat Cummins for giving confidence to the team. The Hyderabad-based franchise is set to lock horns with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 3 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. As per Nitish, the SRH skipper brings in a positive environment in the dressing room.

"He is an extremely calm and composed leader. The way he handles pressure is remarkable. When you see your captain managing things so smoothly, it instills confidence in the entire group. His composure helps us believe that we can always make a comeback. As a captain, he is brilliant, and I truly enjoy playing under his leadership," Nitish Reddy said while talking on JioHotstar's special show Gen Bold.

Sunrisers Hyderabad roped in Pat Cummins for a massive Rs 20.4 crore and went on to appoint him as the team’s new captain, replacing Aiden Markram. During the IPL 2024, under the leadership of Cummins, SRH reached the finals. It was KKR who outplayed them and clinched the IPL 2024 title.

In the IPL 2025, SRH has lost two out of their three games as of now. The Kolkata-based franchise has also witnessed the same and both teams will look to revive their IPL 2025 campaign at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Chetan Sakariya.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat and Eshan Malinga.