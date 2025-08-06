‘Calm, Composed, And Organised’: Sachin Tendulkar Reflects On Shubman Gill’s Record-Breaking Run In Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Shubman Gill’s phenomenal run during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 has left many cricketing legends in awe, and none more so than Sachin Tendulkar, the man after whom the trophy is partly named. Gill’s tally of 754 runs across the five-match series not only etched his name in history books but also drew admiration for the way he approached each innings with maturity and poise.

In a detailed review of the series, Tendulkar hailed the young Indian captain as “calm, composed, and organised,” highlighting how his mindset and technique stood out in challenging English conditions.

Gill’s Mindset: The Key to Consistency

According to Tendulkar, one of Gill’s biggest strengths throughout the series was his mental clarity. “If you are not clear in your head, your body doesn’t respond the way it should,” he said. This mental sharpness allowed Gill to display impeccable judgment outside the off-stump, resisting the temptation to play loosely against swinging deliveries.

He further noted that Gill respected good balls, often letting them go or defending with a still head and a steady bat. In an age where attacking flair is often celebrated, Tendulkar appreciated Gill’s ability to know when to attack and when to defend, something that defines elite-level Test batting.

Technique Meets Temperament

Tendulkar was especially impressed with Gill’s front-foot defence and shot selection, which remained tight and disciplined throughout the series. His technique was tailor-made for the seaming English wickets, with flawless footwork and a steady base.

"His balance at the crease was exceptional," Tendulkar said. "He knew exactly what he wanted to do and didn’t get rattled by the moving ball or the conditions." Gill’s masterclass wasn’t just about scoring runs; it was about the way he scored them. He accumulated big runs with control, patience, and a plan, rarely letting the opposition dictate terms.

Leadership Under Pressure

This was also Shubman Gill’s first major Test series as captain. Despite the pressure, he appeared composed, a quality Tendulkar pointed out with admiration.

“Gill looked calm and composed even when the match situation got tense. That’s a huge plus for any leader,” said Tendulkar. He added that while some tactical areas could improve, such as being a bit more conservative rather than always trying to counter England’s ‘Bazball’ aggression, the young skipper showed a lot of maturity.

Praise for Team Spirit, Especially Siraj

Tendulkar didn’t restrict his praise to Gill alone. He also lauded Mohammed Siraj, who picked up 23 wickets in the series, calling his efforts “unbelievable.” The Master Blaster was impressed by Siraj’s attitude and hunger to perform across conditions.

From One Legend to the Next Generation

Coming from India’s greatest-ever batter, Tendulkar’s words serve as a glowing endorsement for Gill’s future. His consistency with the bat, sharp cricketing mind, and calm demeanor under pressure indicate that India may have found their next long-term Test captain. For now, Shubman Gill has not only led India to a series-levelling triumph but also earned the respect of the man whose name is etched on the trophy. And for Indian fans, that might be the biggest sign yet that a new legacy is quietly taking shape.