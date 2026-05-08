'Came from money, his ego is on different level': Ex-India cricketer reveals why Gautam Gambhir keeps clashing with Virat Kohli

A former Indian player has made provocative claims regarding the personality, leadership methodology, and internal team dynamics of Gautam Gambhir. Atul Wassan, an ex-India cricketer, recently targeted the current head coach of the Indian men's team and former World Cup champion, alleging significant ego issues that trace back to his formative years in Delhi.

Atul Wassan Details Gambhir’s Behavioral History

During a recent appearance on the Vickey Lalwani YouTube Channel, Wassan provided unexpected insights into the aggressive temperament of the former India opener. Having known Gambhir since his youth, Wassan acknowledged that the two have faced personal disagreements. He alleged that Gambhir frequently utilized intimidation tactics within the Delhi cricket circuit whenever events failed to align with his specific desires.

"I have known him personally since he was a child. I have had my issues with him. With him, it's about my way or the highway. He is like that, and he would bully a lot, even in Delhi cricket," Wassan said.

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While Wassan recognized Gambhir's technical proficiency and cricketing acumen, he emphasized that the coach possesses an extraordinary level of ego. Wassan suggested that Gambhir demands total compliance with his worldview, regardless of the facts, and that those who disagree often face repercussions.

"His nature is like that, right from the start. He came from money, an excellent player, and he is intelligent. His ego is on a different level. He thinks that if he says it's night when it's morning, it will be believed to be night. Fall in line. If you don't fall in line, you are on my hit list. He will try to harm you, but he has achieved a lot in cricket, and his nature helped him in cricket," he added.

Insights on the Virat Kohli Friction

Wassan further theorized that the public disputes between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli are a result of a hyper-aggressive, dominant personality type frequently found in Delhi's sporting culture.

"That's why he is confronting Virat Kohli: over-aggressiveness and an alpha-male kind of personality from Delhi," Wassan claimed.

The former all-rounder noted that Gambhir’s competitive edge was often fueled by conflict, stating that the coach struggled to perform at his peak without a battle to engage in.

"The player he became is because of his nature. He couldn't give his best unless he fought. He probably goes and fights with the window in his home. But he hasn't realised when to get off this horse, now that he's retired."

Claims of Discontent Within the Indian Squad

In his concluding remarks, Wassan alleged that multiple members of the current national team are dissatisfied with the coach’s management style. However, he claimed these players remain silent to avoid public controversy. He argued that in a team environment, the results ultimately dictate whether a coach's controversial methods are validated.

"I know one or two of them; they won't say it openly. I can't say their names in this show. Everyone knows what's happening. But after sidelining those players, if you win, then it's your world. It's a team sport; nobody will listen to the player. If the coach wins even after all this, then the coach is right, and the player is wrong," Wassan concluded.