Australia's star all-rounder Cameron Green created history in Darwin on Sunday, August 16, after producing a sensational century in the second innings of the opening Test against Bangladesh. The 27-year-old all-rounder completed his century in 192 balls at the Marrara Cricket Ground, becoming the third Australian batter ever to record a Test hundred in Darwin. Green's knock ended a 23-year long wait, with no Australian having achieved the feat at the venue since 2003. Notably, Green's century against Bangladesh is his first Test hundred. Green's landmark inning also carried weight of significance as it marked his maiden Test century on Australian soil since making his red-ball debut against India in December 2020.
Earlier, Darren Lehmann and Steve Waugh were the only Aussie batters to scored a century in a Test at Darwin. The duo achieved the feat against Bangladesh in June 2003, with Lehmann scoring 110 and Waugh remaining unbeaten on 100.
Players to Score International Century in Darwin (Statistical Highlights)
Dewald Brevis (South Africa): 125* runs off 56 balls, 12 fours, 8 sixes, 1st innings, T20I, against Australia, starting August 12, 2025.
Darren Lehmann (Australia): 110 runs off 221 balls, 10 fours, 1 six, 2nd innings, Test, against Bangladesh, starting July 18, 2003.
Ricky Ponting (Australia): 101 runs off 118 balls, 2 fours, 4 sixes, 1st innings, ODI, against Bangladesh, starting August 6, 2003.
Tanzid Hasan (Bangladesh): 101 runs off 197 balls, 8 fours, 1 six, 2nd innings, Test, against Australia, starting August 13, 2026.
Steve Waugh (Australia): 100* runs off 133 balls, 10 fours, 1 six, 2nd innings, Test, against Bangladesh, starting July 18, 2003.
Cameron Green (Australia): 100* runs off 192 balls, 4 fours, 1 six, 3rd innings, Test, against Bangladesh, starting August 13, 2026.
Match Summary: How Australia Lost Despite Green's Heroics
Despite a magnificent and defiant 104-run century from all-rounder Cameron Green, Australia suffered a historic and crushing defeat. Their downfall began right from the opening day when captain Pat Cummins chose to bat first after winning the toss, only for the hosts to be completely dismantled for a paltry 198 runs in their first innings under a sensational career-best spell of 6/55 by young fast bowler Hasan Mahmud.
Bangladesh capitalized massively on that early advantage by piling up 426 runs, powered by a superb maiden Test century (101) from Tanzid Hasan and solid half-centuries from Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Mominul Haque, establishing an imposing 228-run first-innings lead. Though Green tried to anchor a recovery in the second innings with his 201-ball knock, he lacked sustained support as the rest of the batting order collapsed against a disciplined bowling attack. Mehidy Hasan Miraz spun a web through the middle and lower order to finish with 5/66, while Hasan Mahmud added three more scalps to claim 9 wickets for the match, bowling Australia out for 284. Left with a modest target of just 57 runs on Day 4, Bangladesh easily chased down the total with 9 wickets in hand to secure their first-ever Test victory on Australian soil.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.