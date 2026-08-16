Bangladesh capitalized massively on that early advantage by piling up 426 runs, powered by a superb maiden Test century (101) from Tanzid Hasan and solid half-centuries from Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Mominul Haque, establishing an imposing 228-run first-innings lead. Though Green tried to anchor a recovery in the second innings with his 201-ball knock, he lacked sustained support as the rest of the batting order collapsed against a disciplined bowling attack. Mehidy Hasan Miraz spun a web through the middle and lower order to finish with 5/66, while Hasan Mahmud added three more scalps to claim 9 wickets for the match, bowling Australia out for 284. Left with a modest target of just 57 runs on Day 4, Bangladesh easily chased down the total with 9 wickets in hand to secure their first-ever Test victory on Australian soil.