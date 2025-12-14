Advertisement
CAMERON GREEN

Cameron Green's Bombshell Revelation 2 Days Before IPL 2026 Auction- Price Set To Explode To 20+ Crores!; Here's How

Green had not registered for the previous mega auction as he was recovering from back surgery.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 11:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction, Australia all rounder Cameron Green has confirmed that he will be available to bowl, clearing up confusion around his auction registration. Green revealed that he was mistakenly listed as a batter due to an error made by his manager, describing the situation as a “stuff-up”.

Speaking before Australia’s training session at the Adelaide Oval on December 14, Green explained how the mix up occurred.
“I'll be good to bowl,” Green said. “I don't know if my manager would like to hear this, but there was a stuff-up on his end. He didn't mean to say ‘batter’. I think he accidentally selected the wrong box. It was pretty funny how it's all played out, but it was actually a stuff-up on his end.”

Green had not registered for the previous mega auction as he was recovering from back surgery. He returned to competitive cricket initially as a specialist batter and was later cleared to resume bowling. The 26 year old has already been bowling in the ongoing Ashes series, underlining his full fitness ahead of the IPL auction scheduled to begin on December 16.

Green has opted for the highest base price of ₹2 crore and is expected to trigger intense bidding early in the auction. While discussing the auction, he admitted he enjoys following the process.
“I'm sure I will be watching, with a few other guys. They're always good fun to watch. It's a bit of a lottery where you might go, but also who might be in your team, so it's always been fun to watch,” he said.

In terms of IPL history, Green previously represented Mumbai Indians in the 2023 season, where he scored 452 runs at an impressive average of 50.22, including a blistering 47 ball century. Ahead of the next season, he was traded to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he accumulated 255 runs from 12 innings at an average of 31.87. Across his IPL career so far, Green has also picked up 16 wickets.

Despite expectations that he could become one of the most expensive buys in IPL history, Green is unlikely to fetch more than ₹18 crore. This is due to the newly introduced maximum fee rule for players who missed the mega auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders are reportedly among the frontrunners for Green’s signature, especially after releasing Andre Russell. KKR head into the auction with the largest purse of ₹64.30 crore, placing them in a strong position to pursue the Australian all rounder aggressively.

