/'Can be like Lara and Tendulkar but...': Harry Brook warned over career path by...

Former England captain Geoffrey Boycott believes that England white ball captain Harry Brook possesses the extraordinary talent required to achieve greatness on par with legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, though he cautions that the player's current mindset and approach leave room for improvement. Having already accumulated more than 3,000 runs in Test cricket, Brook can certainly carve out a respectable path if he maintains his current trajectory, but Boycott stresses that he falls short of realizing his full ceiling.
High Praise And Critique On The Podcast
Speaking on the Geoffrey Boycott: An Extraordinary Innings podcast, the former cricket star elaborated on the immense natural gifts possessed by the modern batter.
‘I’ve said before, and I’ll say again, I’ve seen a lot of players. I haven’t seen anybody with the talent he’s got for a long time. Enormous talent. The timing, the shot playing, he’s tall, big reach, but his thinking is just unbelievable,’ Boycott stated.
Brook has frequently faced scrutiny for maintaining an ultra aggressive and at times reckless batting style, with various analysts advising him to adapt to match situations, particularly in Test matches. Despite these warnings, he has largely adhered to his high risk methodology, which has occasionally led to his downfall and cost the English side dearly.
Expanding on his critique, Boycott added, ‘If he wants to carry on playing that way, he’ll have a decent career, but he has the ability, if he could think better, to be in the realms of Lara and Tendulkar. And, whoa, that’s a bit special. To be up in that stratosphere is huge. There ain’t many above them, except Bradman, and that’s special. But he plays one-day cricket to every ball. He doesn’t have a look at the ball; he has to bash the first ball. He’ll just keep getting caught at mid-off and mid-on and daft places.’
Missed Mentorship Opportunity
During the discussion, Boycott also shared an anecdote regarding an interaction with a family member of the cricketer back in 2025, where a request for guidance went unanswered.
Recalling the exchange, Boycott mentioned, ‘His uncle came to me last year, and he said, ‘Would you have a word with him?’ Well, he asked me what I thought of him. I told him exactly this. He said, ‘Really?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ I said that much ability is rare, special. He said, ‘Would you have a word with him?’ I said, ‘It’s not for me to go to him. But if he asked me, of course I’d help. Why would I not? I gave him my number and never heard a word.’
Harry Brook carrer trajectory
Harry Brook has scored a total of 6,393 international runs across all three formats for England. This impressive aggregate is broken down by format as follows: Test Matches feature 3,486 runs across 39 matches spanning 67 innings; One Day Internationals account for 1,385 runs accumulated in 41 matches through 41 innings; and T20 Internationals comprise 1,522+ runs achieved over 68 matches.
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