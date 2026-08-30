/'Can be like Lara and Tendulkar but...': Harry Brook warned over career path by...

Expanding on his critique, Boycott added, ‘If he wants to carry on playing that way, he’ll have a decent career, but he has the ability, if he could think better, to be in the realms of Lara and Tendulkar. And, whoa, that’s a bit special. To be up in that stratosphere is huge. There ain’t many above them, except Bradman, and that’s special. But he plays one-day cricket to every ball. He doesn’t have a look at the ball; he has to bash the first ball. He’ll just keep getting caught at mid-off and mid-on and daft places.’