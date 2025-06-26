'Can Count 20 Occasions Where He Could Have Gotten Out For Under 30': Former RCB Batter Warns Rishabh Pant Over Reckless Batting Style

Rishabh Pant shut the mouth of his haters with twin tons during the first test against England in the five-match Test series. His inning was starred by some audacious shots batting fearlessly in both the innings. The 27-year-old has been batting naturally like this since the start of his cricketing career and it is a double edged sword proving to be fatal at times. The 27-year-old became the seventh Indian batter to hit twin tons in a test match. Despite his incredible innings he drew a lot of criticism over his risky shots thought could have proved to be disastrous for India. Pant scored a magnificent 134 in the first innings and then a 118 in the second innings oat Headingley, Leeds.

Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villers warned Rishabh on his reckless batting style stating they were at least 20 occasions where he could have got out under the 30-run mark.

"He plays with extreme risk. It's sometimes going to frustrate the living daylights out of you. I can count 20 occasions where he could have gotten out for under 30 in both innings. But he didn't, and that's the most important thing. He is a player that takes it to the opposition, and 99 out of 100 times, those are your successful sports people," de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.



De Villers who himself was a living example of jaw dropping shots in cricket was stunned by Pant's batting approach against England in the first Test. He did call out the approach but also hailed the youngster for getting the job done for India.

"I was on the couch, going, Rishabh, what are you doing? It's not the time and place for this. But look at the results. That's all that matters. It is a huge shame they couldn't cross the line because he deserved to be the Man of the Match," de Villiers added.



The Former SA cricketer also calmed Indian fans saying there's no need to panic with the result as team fought valiantly and its a long series and due success is around the corner.

"Lots of questions all of a sudden. I know there are a lot of media people around, writing the big headlines, 'we need change'. I don't think it's time to panic yet. It is a five-Test match series," de Villiers stated