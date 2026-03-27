Can Cricket Fans Watch PSL 2026 in India? Here is the real story

The biggest question for cricket fans is clear and urgent: Can you watch Pakistan Super League 2026 live in India? The short answer is no. The Pakistan Super League 2026 is not available on any TV channel or streaming platform in India. This makes it one of the global T20 leagues that Indian viewers cannot watch this season. This development is surprising. The tournament is expanding to eight teams. Features global stars. Indian audiences won't be able to watch it. The reason for this is the tensions between India and Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed broadcast partners. India is not on the list.

This means Indian fans will miss out on:

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* No official TV broadcast in India

* No. Digital streaming access

* No official highlights or live coverage on platforms

In the past some digital access was available.. This year it's a major shift.

Pakistan Super League 2026 global broadcast partners

While India misses out the tournament is being broadcast globally. Here's where:

* Australia & New Zealand: ESPN

* USA & Canada: Willow TV, Willow Sports, Willow by Cricbuzz

* United Kingdom: ARY Digital, ARY Plus Tapmad

* Bangladesh: T Sports, Tapmad

* Sri Lanka: Dialog TV

* Nepal: Tapmad

* MENA region: Cricbuzz

* Rest of the world: Tapmad

The tournament is growing commercially.. It's not available in India.

Pakistan Super League 2026 format, venues and key changes

The edition of Pakistan Super League started on March 26. Defending champions Lahore Qalandars faced debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen.

This season is different:

* Matches are behind closed doors due to a fuel crisis

* Two venues:

Gaddafi Stadium

National Bank Stadium

* The opening ceremony was cancelled

* There are 44 league matches plus playoffs

These changes could affect the atmosphere, player performance and broadcast appeal.

Teams and star players to watch

The tournament features a mix of international and domestic talent.

Some key players to watch:

* Shaheen Shah Afridi – leading Lahore Qalandars

* Marnus Labuschagne – captain of Hyderabad Kingsmen

* Babar Azam – Peshawar Zalmi skipper

* David Warner – Karachi Kings captain

* Glenn Maxwell

The addition of Hyderabad Kingsmen adds freshness. Established franchises continue to dominate title conversations.