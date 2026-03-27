Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3030914https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/can-cricket-fans-watch-psl-2026-in-india-here-is-the-real-story-3030914.html
NewsCricketCan Cricket Fans Watch PSL 2026 in India? Here is the real story
PSL 2026

Can Cricket Fans Watch PSL 2026 in India? Here is the real story

PSL 2026 is not available in India. Check full broadcast details, global streaming partners, and why fans cannot watch the league live.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 09:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • PSL 2026 is completely unavailable for live viewing in India across TV and OTT platforms.
  • The tournament is being broadcast globally but excludes India due to geopolitical factors.
  • Despite strong squads and expansion, PSL’s reach is limited without Indian viewership.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Can Cricket Fans Watch PSL 2026 in India? Here is the real storyPSL 2026 begins without India broadcast access as global streaming expands across regions but skips one of cricket’s biggest markets. Photo Credit – X

The biggest question for cricket fans is clear and urgent: Can you watch Pakistan Super League 2026 live in India? The short answer is no. The Pakistan Super League 2026 is not available on any TV channel or streaming platform in India. This makes it one of the global T20 leagues that Indian viewers cannot watch this season. This development is surprising. The tournament is expanding to eight teams. Features global stars. Indian audiences won't be able to watch it. The reason for this is the tensions between India and Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed broadcast partners. India is not on the list.

Also Read: How Shane Warne’s single signature 18 years ago just earned his kids a Rs 4,50,00,00,000 fortune in Rajasthan Royals sale

This means Indian fans will miss out on:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

* No official TV broadcast in India

* No. Digital streaming access

* No official highlights or live coverage on platforms

In the past some digital access was available.. This year it's a major shift.

Pakistan Super League 2026 global broadcast partners

While India misses out the tournament is being broadcast globally. Here's where:

* Australia & New Zealand: ESPN

* USA & Canada: Willow TV, Willow Sports, Willow by Cricbuzz

* United Kingdom: ARY Digital, ARY Plus Tapmad

* Bangladesh: T Sports, Tapmad

* Sri Lanka: Dialog TV

* Nepal: Tapmad

* MENA region: Cricbuzz

* Rest of the world: Tapmad

The tournament is growing commercially.. It's not available in India.

Pakistan Super League 2026 format, venues and key changes

The edition of Pakistan Super League started on March 26. Defending champions Lahore Qalandars faced debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen.

This season is different:

* Matches are behind closed doors due to a fuel crisis

* Two venues:

  • Gaddafi Stadium
  • National Bank Stadium

* The opening ceremony was cancelled

* There are 44 league matches plus playoffs

These changes could affect the atmosphere, player performance and broadcast appeal.

Teams and star players to watch

The tournament features a mix of international and domestic talent.

Some key players to watch:

* Shaheen Shah Afridi – leading Lahore Qalandars

* Marnus Labuschagne – captain of Hyderabad Kingsmen

* Babar Azam – Peshawar Zalmi skipper

* David Warner – Karachi Kings captain

* Glenn Maxwell

The addition of Hyderabad Kingsmen adds freshness. Established franchises continue to dominate title conversations.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Akash Kharade

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Global Oil Supply
Oil market on fire: Strategic routes threatened, Russia supply at risk
IFFD 2026
IFFD 2026: Nandamuri Balakrishna conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award
Indian Railways
Railways enables Kavach on 3,103 km route, plans 9,000km coverage by 2028
Ek Din
Ek Din's Khwaab Dekhoon out: Track captures Junaid–Sai Pallavi’s romance
Indian Railways
This new train becomes Railways' most successful express; Not VB, Rajdhani
Dhurandhar 2
'Bachha hai tu mera' Dhurandhar meme on helmet awareness goes viral
Trending Viral Video today
Heartwarming moment: Man attempts to cheer up hospitalised child with bubbles
US-Iran war
Is Pakistan a correct choice for mediation between the US and Iran?
Dhruandhar
Shobhaa De criticises Arjun Rampal’s ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ chant at awards show
Party Dresses
Elegant Party Wear Dresses: Chic Midi & Bodycon Styles for Women