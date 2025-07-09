‘Can He Be Persuaded to Return?’ – Trott Believes Virat Kohli Misses Indian Test Dressing Room After Edgbaston Win

In a moment that blended legacy, leadership, and the future of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli took to social media to laud Shubman Gill after India’s commanding 336-run victory over England in the second Test at Edgbaston. This wasn’t just another win—it was India's first-ever Test victory at the iconic Birmingham venue, breaking a 58-year-old jinx. And with Kohli’s heartfelt message came an equally telling reaction from former England batter Jonathan Trott, who believes Kohli is already missing the Indian dressing room.

Shubman Gill’s Captaincy Shines in Landmark Win

With Rohit Sharma ruled out, Shubman Gill stepped up as captain and delivered a performance for the ages. Not only did he marshal his troops with poise, but he also led from the front with the bat, scoring a fluent 112 in the first innings that set the tone for the match. Gill’s tactical acumen, field placements, and confidence in his bowlers were key factors in India’s emphatic win.

Under his leadership, Team India dominated from day one, piling up a massive total of 572 and then bowling England out twice with clinical precision. The win not only leveled the five-match series 1-1 but also reignited the belief that India’s red-ball legacy is in safe hands.

Virat Kohli’s Tweet Goes Viral

Kohli, who retired from Test cricket in May after 123 matches and 9230 runs, was quick to recognize the significance of the win. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field, and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch.”

This message resonated deeply with fans and former players alike, with many interpreting it as a signal of how much Kohli still cherishes the camaraderie of the Indian Test squad.

Jonathan Trott: “Kohli Misses the Dressing Room”

Jonathan Trott, speaking on Sony Sports, offered an intriguing perspective: “No wonder he misses that dressing room feeling. I sometimes wonder how quickly that feeling comes back after you give up the game… Can he not be persuaded to come back?”

Trott also added that while Gill has now made the No.4 spot his own, Kohli could still slot in at No.3 or No.5 if ever a comeback was considered. While purely speculative, Trott’s comments reflect the high regard Kohli still commands on the international stage.

Akash Deep’s Breakthrough Spell Turns the Tide

If Gill was the architect of the win, Akash Deep was the wrecking ball. With Jasprit Bumrah rested, the 28-year-old seized the opportunity, producing the best performance of his Test career. Deep returned match figures of 10-147, including a stunning 6-99 in the second innings, as England collapsed for 271 while chasing a daunting 608. Deep’s relentless accuracy, seam movement, and aggressive intent rattled England’s batting order, proving India’s pace depth runs deep even without their premier strike bowler. His performance is now being hailed as one of the standout bowling displays in recent Test history.

A Symbolic Victory, A Glimpse of the Future

India’s win at Edgbaston wasn’t just about numbers or history—it was symbolic. It marked the beginning of a new leadership era with Shubman Gill at the helm and showcased emerging talents like Akash Deep thriving on foreign soil. At the same time, Kohli’s presence—albeit virtual—served as a reminder of the bridge between eras.