Can Heavy Roller Flatten India’s Fightback? Oval Test Set for High-Stakes Final Day As England Need 35 Runs India Need 4 Wickets

IND vs ENG: The fifth and final Test between India and England at The Oval is delicately poised, heading into Day 5 with both teams eyeing contrasting yet realistic outcomes. England, needing just 35 more runs with four wickets in hand, are in pole position to seal the series 3-1. India, however, will hope to stage a final-day comeback and level the series 2-2 in what has been a gripping Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Heavy Roller Could Be Key Factor

One of the most discussed aspects ahead of the final day’s play is the use of the heavy roller, which England benefited from on Day 4. Cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle highlighted how the roller flattened the pitch significantly, offering temporary relief to the batters, and suggested it could play a similar role again.

As per ICC regulations, the batting side can request the use of the roller before the day’s play begins, with specific restrictions. The rolling cannot exceed seven minutes and must start no more than 30 minutes before scheduled play begins. However, the batting captain may delay it up to 10 minutes before the start time.

With England known for their aggressive approach, the short-term advantage offered by the heavy roller might be just enough for them to chase down the remaining runs quickly.

Joe Root Praises Impact of Roller

England's star batter Joe Root, who anchored the innings with a sublime 39th Test century on Day 4, acknowledged the influence of the roller, admitting that it made batting easier under the conditions. His commanding knock helped England recover from early blows and reach a solid 339/6 by stumps.

India Banking on Second New Ball and Fightback

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel, however, downplayed the roller’s impact and expressed confidence in the bowling unit. “We are not too concerned about the use of the heavy roller. Our bowlers are ready for the challenge,” Morkel said, signaling India’s intent to fight till the end.

With the second new ball due in just 3.4 overs, India will be banking on early breakthroughs to mount pressure. The match resumes with Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton at the crease, both relatively new to the middle.

High-Stakes Finale In Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

As the curtains come down on this fiercely contested series, Day 5 promises a thrilling conclusion at The Oval. With a series win within reach for England and a morale-boosting draw on the line for India, both teams are set to give it their all.

The stage is set for a gripping end to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, a series that has already seen plenty of drama, individual brilliance, and tactical battles. Whether it’s the heavy roller or the second new ball that proves decisive, cricket fans are in for a dramatic finish.