/Can India qualify for WTC 2027 Final? Wins needed, points and Qualification scenario

Australia have dropped a mere twelve points out of ninety six available throughout their campaign so far. Even so, they face a grueling schedule featuring fourteen upcoming fixtures, representing the heaviest remaining workload across all nine participating nations. That stretch includes five matches inside India early next year, territory where the visitors have only triumphed twice across their past twelve outings. Although India's fortress record at home has experienced a notable slump recently, the reigning leaders will undoubtedly aim to secure their qualification berth prior to that arduous subcontinent tour, especially with six favorable home fixtures lined up against Bangladesh and New Zealand. Reaching the safety mark of sixty percent requires seventy five additional points, translating to six victories and one stalemate. Should they accumulate eight wins alongside six setbacks, they will conclude on sixty eight point eighteen percent.