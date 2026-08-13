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Can India qualify for WTC 2027 Final? Wins needed, points and Qualification scenario

With fifteen out of twenty seven series remaining in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, international red ball cricket is set to take center stage over the coming months as competing nations battle for a coveted spot in the summit clash scheduled at The Oval from June nine to thirteen, 2027.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 08:39 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 08:39 AM IST
Can India qualify for WTC 2027 Final? Wins needed, points and Qualification scenario
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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