Can Joe Root Overtake Shubman Gill As 2025’s Top International Run-Scorer?

Joe Root has a golden chance to finish 2025 as the highest run-scorer in international cricket, with the England batter still having matches left in the calendar year, unlike Shubman Gill, whose international commitments for the year have already concluded. Gill currently sits atop the international run charts for 2025 with 1764 runs, having enjoyed a prolific year across formats. However, with India done with their scheduled international fixtures for the year, Gill’s tally is now frozen, leaving the door open for challengers.

Ashes gives Root the edge

Root, meanwhile, remains in action with the ongoing The Ashes, giving him a prime opportunity to overhaul Gill’s total. The former England captain has been in strong form throughout the year and needs only a 167-run haul across the remaining Ashes Tests to move past the Indian batter.

With 2 innings still to come against Australia, Root’s consistency and appetite for big scores put him firmly in control of the race for the year-end milestone.

Gill’s stellar year has already been sealed

Despite having no matches left, Gill’s 2025 will still be remembered as a breakout year at the international level. The Indian batter was a standout performer across formats and led the run charts for much of the season, underlining his growing stature in world cricket. However, the lack of remaining fixtures means Gill can only wait and watch as Root attempts to chase him down.

Most international runs in 2025

Shubman Gill - 1764 runs

Shai Hope - 1760 runs

Joe Root - 1598 runs

Brian Bennett -1585 runs

Agha Salman - 1569 runs

As things stand, the equation is simple: Gill is done for 2025, Root is not. And with the Ashes still underway, the advantage clearly lies with the England great.