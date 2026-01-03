Can KKR Sign A Replacement For Mustafizur Rahman? Will He Still Be Paid Rs 9.20 Cr? Will Bangladesh Play T20 WC 2026 In India? Know

The Board of Control for Cricket in India asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the decision to news agency ANI, stating that the move was taken in light of recent developments at the board level.

“Due to the recent developments which is going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchisee KKR to release one of their player Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement,” Saikia said.

Can KKR Sign a Replacement for Mustafizur Rahman?

Following the directive, Kolkata Knight Riders were allowed to sign a replacement player. However, as per IPL rules, the replacement had to come from the pool of unsold players from the auction. Additionally, the replacement needed to be a like-for-like option. Since Mustafizur Rahman was a bowler, KKR could only replace him with another bowler from the unsold list.

Will Mustafizur Rahman Still Be Paid Rs 9.20 Crore?

Despite being released from the squad, Mustafizur Rahman was still set to receive his full auction fee of Rs 9.20 crore. As per IPL regulations, once a player is signed at the auction, the franchise remains liable to pay the agreed amount even if the player is later released due to administrative or external reasons.

KKR Signed Mustafizur for Rs 9.20 Crore

Kolkata Knight Riders had acquired Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore during the IPL mini-auction held in December. The bidding saw a fierce contest between KKR and Chennai Super Kings, with the Kolkata-based franchise eventually securing the Bangladesh pacer.

However, the signing soon triggered widespread backlash from political leaders and religious organisations. Critics cited strained diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh, along with reports of violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, as reasons for opposing the move.

Reactions Intensified Across Political and Religious Lines

The controversy drew sharp reactions from Hindu religious leaders and several BJP figures, some of whom went as far as branding Shah Rukh Khan a traitor due to his association with the franchise. The issue deeply polarised political opinion, with leaders from the Congress party stepping in to defend Shah Rukh Khan, one of KKR’s co-owners.

Muslim religious and political leaders also weighed in, expanding the debate beyond cricket. The episode highlighted how cross-border tensions and regional politics increasingly intersected with professional sport in India.

Will India Play Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2026?

There was no official clarity on whether India would play Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. With India set to co-host the tournament, the development was expected to further complicate matters. No confirmation was issued by the ICC or BCCI regarding fixtures involving Bangladesh at that stage.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad for IPL 2026

KKR’s squad at the time included Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tejasvi Dahiya, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rahul Tripathi, Daksh Kamra, Prashant Solanki, Kartik Tyagi, Sarthak Ranjan, Akash Deep and Rachin Ravindra.

KKR’s IPL Mini-Auction Buys

Kolkata Knight Riders’ notable purchases at the IPL mini-auction included Cameron Green for Rs 25.20 crore, Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 18 crore, Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore, Tejasvi Singh for Rs 3 crore, Finn Allen for Rs 2 crore, Tim Seifert for Rs 1.50 crore, Rahul Tripathi for Rs 75 lakh, Kartik Tyagi for Rs 30 lakh, Daksh Kamra for Rs 30 lakh, Sarthak Ranjan for Rs 30 lakh, Prashant Solanki for Rs 30 lakh, Akash Deep for Rs 1 crore and Rachin Ravindra for Rs 2 crore.