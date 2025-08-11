Can MS Dhoni Lead Chennai Super Kings Again in IPL 2026? Here’s What He Said

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has once again left fans on the edge of their seats, dropping a witty yet telling remark about his future in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Speaking at a recent event, the 43-year-old cricket icon — affectionately known as Thala — admitted that while he hasn’t ruled out playing in IPL 2026, the decision will hinge on one stubborn opponent: his aching knees.

Dhoni’s Lighthearted but Honest Response to Fan’s Plea

During the event, when a passionate fan called out, “You have to play, sir,” Dhoni responded with his trademark wit:

“Arre, ghutne me jo dard hota hai uska take care kaun karega?”

(The pain I have in my knees, who will take care of that?)

This humorous remark may have drawn laughter, but it also offered a rare peek into the physical challenges faced by one of cricket’s most enduring figures.

Decision Deferred Until December

The former India captain revealed he will take his time before committing to another IPL season, giving himself until December 2025 to decide.

“I don’t know whether I’ll play or not. I have time to decide. I have some time until December, so I’ll take another couple of months, and then finally, I can make my decision,” Dhoni said.

This echoes his stance after IPL 2025, when he told reporters he wasn’t “done” but wasn’t confirming a comeback either — a luxury of timing earned over two decades at the top level.

Knee Troubles and Tactical Batting Role

Dhoni’s knee issues are no secret. After leading CSK to a record-equalling fifth title in IPL 2023, he underwent knee surgery in Mumbai. Since then, he has adapted his game — batting lower down the order, often at No. 7 or 8 — to reduce running between the wickets.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming had openly defended the strategy in IPL 2025, explaining that Dhoni’s physical limitations required careful workload management.

IPL 2025: A Season to Forget for CSK

The 2025 season was a rare disappointment for the Chennai faithful. With Ruturaj Gaikwad sidelined mid-season due to a hairline elbow fracture, Dhoni stepped in as stand-in skipper. Despite his leadership, CSK ended the tournament at the bottom of the points table — a far cry from their championship pedigree.

Adding to the off-season drama, senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reportedly informed the franchise of his intent to part ways after a lean season, taking just seven wickets in nine matches.

The Thala Factor: Beyond Runs and Wickets

While statistics may not fully capture Dhoni’s current on-field contributions, his influence on the CSK dressing room remains unmatched. The roar that greets his arrival at Chepauk, his ice-cool tactical calls, and his ability to inspire young players are intangibles that no data sheet can measure.

It’s precisely this aura that keeps fans — and even some teammates — hoping for one last dance in yellow.

Dhoni’s Legacy and the IPL 2026 Question

If Dhoni does decide to play in IPL 2026, he would be competing at 44, making him one of the oldest players in league history. His career already includes:

5 IPL titles with CSK

2011 ODI World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy wins for India

Over 5,000 IPL runs and countless match-winning moments

Yet, as Dhoni himself has often said, cricket at the highest level is as much about physical readiness as it is about mental desire.

What Next for CSK?

For now, CSK’s planning for IPL 2026 is likely to run on two parallel tracks — one with Dhoni, one without. Strategic meetings between Dhoni, Gaikwad, and CSK management in Chennai hint that the legend’s voice will remain central to the franchise’s future, regardless of his playing status.