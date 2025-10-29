Can New Zealand End 17-Year Drought Against England After 1-0 Lead?

New Zealand have taken a confident step toward breaking a long-standing hoodoo, a home ODI series win against England that has eluded them since 2008. With a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series, the Black Caps now stand on the verge of rewriting a frustrating chapter in their cricketing history.

A Strong Start at Mount Maunganui

The tone was set in the opening match at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, where New Zealand sealed a convincing four-wicket victory. Daryl Mitchell anchored the chase with a composed unbeaten 78, while Michael Bracewell added a crucial 51, guiding the hosts past England’s total of 249.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Despite Harry Brook’s brilliant 135, featuring 11 sixes, England’s middle order collapsed early, slumping to 56/6 before a late recovery. New Zealand’s bowlers, led by Matt Henry and Trent Boult, applied relentless pressure upfront, exposing England’s discomfort against swing and seam in Kiwi conditions.

The Historical Context

New Zealand last beat England in a home ODI series back in 2008, when Daniel Vettori’s side clinched a 3-1 victory. Since then, the hosts have endured a series of near-misses and heartbreaks, often falling short against England’s evolving white-ball juggernaut. Over the years, England’s aggressive batting revolution, led by Eoin Morgan and later Jos Buttler, has redefined ODI cricket. Meanwhile, New Zealand, despite being one of the most consistent limited-overs sides, haven’t managed to dominate England at home in bilateral series. That 17-year drought has now become a storyline of its own.

The Road Ahead

The second ODI, scheduled in Hamilton, now carries huge stakes. A win there would hand New Zealand an unassailable 2-0 lead and, more importantly, their first home series win over England in 17 years. With home advantage, in-form players, and a confident camp, the Black Caps appear closer than ever to breaking the streak. But as history has shown, England rarely goes down without a fight.